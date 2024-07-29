Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Double tap to heart is becoming a staple of this app too

WhatsApp prepping double tap reactions for Android
Since Meta acquired WhatsApp, the messaging app has increasingly aligned with the company's other platforms, like Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram. Now, a new feature in the works promises to bring the messaging experience across these services even closer together.

WhatsApp is cooking up a new double-tap message reaction feature for Android


The latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.16.7, available on the Google Play Store, reveals that WhatsApp is working on a new double-tap reaction feature.


The new double-tap reaction feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. | Image credit – WABetaInfo

Just like on Instagram and Messenger, WhatsApp is bringing a double-tap reaction feature to its platform. With this update, you will be able to quickly react to messages with a default heart emoji by simply double-tapping on them. This new feature is designed to make it easier and faster for users to express their feelings, even if it is just with a heart emoji.

If you are looking to use a different emoji for your reaction, you will still need to long-press the message to bring up the full emoji menu. From there, you can choose from a variety of options or tap "Add" or "+" to pick any emoji from your keyboard.

The double-tap reaction feature is still in development and will likely be available in a future app update. While it is currently spotted in the Android version, it is likely that iOS users will also get to enjoy this feature soon.

It is a minor update, but it makes things easier, especially for those of us juggling multiple Meta platforms. I know I often switch between Messenger and WhatsApp, and I’ve caught myself double-tapping messages in WhatsApp out of habit, only to remember it doesn’t work that way yet.

In other news, WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features, and the latest addition is an album picker to make sharing photos and videos faster. Plus, the app just hit a milestone with 100 million monthly active users in the US.
