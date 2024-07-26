Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Meta reveals the number of WhatsApp monthly users in the US for the first time
Meta announced the number of WhatsApp monthly users in the United States for the first time ever. Despite having a solid growth in the last couple of years, WhatsApp still hasn’t managed to outgrow Apple’s iMessage.

Even so, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on his WhatsApp channel that the app now has a staggering 100 million monthly active users in the United States.

The messaging app says that the Southern states are among the fastest-growing markets in the country, with more than 10 million users in Texas. Other fast-growing markets in the country worth mentioning are Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Seattle.

According to WhatsApp spokesperson Ashely O’Reily, this is the first time Meta reveals data concerning users since it acquired the messaging app 10 years ago. She also says that this “demonstrates how the messaging platform, already the biggest messaging app in the world, has experience tremendous growth in the United States.”

This milestone has been a long time coming and it proves that WhatsApp is the solution to the cross platform divide in America. No matter if you have an iPhone or Android, people want private and secure messaging that works well for everyone and that’s what we do best.


WhatsApp has over 2 billion users internationally, but the messaging app still lags behind Apple’s iMessage in the United States. The company is trying to bring as many new features to its app as possible, but time doesn’t seem to be on its side.

With the announcement that Apple will start using the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol to allow iPhone users to continue their conversations without having to switch group chats over to WhatsApp, the messaging up has to step up its game.

That said, this is still an important milestone for WhatsApp, one that the company should start building upon because tough times are coming.
