Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

WhatsApp makes channel discovery easier with new in-app directory

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps
An official promotional image for WhatsApp channel categories
WhatsApp has been steadily expanding its Channels feature, which provides a convenient way to stay updated with news, personalities, and various organizations directly within the app. Until now, discovering relevant channels has been somewhat of a challenge. But that's changing today with WhatsApp's announcement of a new, dedicated directory that neatly categorizes channels by topic.

The new directory is designed to simplify the process of finding channels that align with your interests. It offers a variety of categories, including People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. If you're keen on following celebrities or public figures, you can head straight to the "People" section. Or, if you're more interested in staying abreast of current events, the "News & Information" section will point you towards reputable outlets.

Previously, users had to rely on unofficial channel directories or stumble upon channel links shared elsewhere. With the introduction of this native directory, WhatsApp aims to make channel discovery a seamless part of the app experience. However, it's important to note that Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, often rolls out new features gradually. So, even if you've diligently updated your WhatsApp to the latest version, you might need to exercise a bit of patience before the directory appears for you.



To access the new directory once it's available, simply open WhatsApp and navigate to the "Updates" tab. From there, tapping the "Explore" button should reveal the categorized list of channels. It's a simple yet significant step towards enhancing the discoverability and overall utility of WhatsApp Channels.

While third-party directories have offered similar functionality, the integration of a native directory within WhatsApp itself is a welcome move. It streamlines the discovery process, eliminating the need to leave the app or rely on external resources. This not only makes it easier for users to find relevant channels, but also potentially encourages greater engagement with the Channels feature as a whole.

I'm always excited to see platforms evolve and become more user-friendly. Personally, I find the new directory helpful. I appreciate having a centralized place within WhatsApp to explore and discover new channels. It opens up the possibility of connecting with a wider range of content creators and staying informed on topics that matter to me, all within a familiar environment.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless