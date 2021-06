WhatsApp voice calling coming to many Nokia feature phones

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Although we live in a smartphone age, feature phones remain the best-selling devices that facilitate long-distance communication. One exception would be devices running KaiOS, which are neither smartphones nor feature phones.These have been specifically designed for people who want a tad more from their feature phones, like WhatsApp , voice assistants, video streaming, and more. Think of KaiOS devices as a middle ground that's trying to bring to the masses the best of both worlds.WhatsApp has always been at the top of the requested features, and even though the app made its debut on KaiOS two years ago , it's far from being on par with the Android and iOS versions. One major feature that was missing until recently was voice calling.Thankfully, with the latest version of WhatsApp , KaiOS users will be able to make voice calls over the Internet using Wi-Fi or mobile data. Although Nokia is the only brand that we've mentioned in the titles, voice calling is available on most of the new and existing KaiOS devices with 512MB RAM and the latest WhatsApp version 2.2110.41.KaiOS users who'd like to try out the new feature should simply update WhatsApp on their device, whereas those who purchase new devices will find the feature is available right out of the box.