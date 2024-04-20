Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

WhatsApp is getting closer to releasing its own file sharing with those nearby feature

By
1comments
Apps
WhatsApp is getting closer to releasing its own file sharing with those nearby feature
If you use WhatsApp often with family and friends, some upcoming changes to the app might make it easier to transfer files back and forth. This previously discovered feature seems to be getting some new refinements and might be able to replace OS-specific features like AirDrop on iOS and Quick Share on Android.

WhatsApp's Bluetooth file-sharing feature for users nearby was first discovered back in January. Although still being tested, some new details are being added to the interface, such as a screen advising what the feature does and what permissions are needed. This was found by WaBetaInfo in version 2.24.9.22 of WhatsApp beta on the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp is getting closer to releasing its own file sharing with those nearby feature
Credit: WaBetaInfo

The idea of the feature is simple: When you want to share a file, you'll be able to find nearby WhatsApp users directly through a new section within the app. The app will then use your device's Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi for discovery (without requiring a data connection), and then you and the recipient will both need to open this new sharing section to connect. 

This will be an "opt-in" approach, which means full privacy control. Additionally, WhatsApp assures users that all file sharing will remain end-to-end encrypted for security, and phone numbers will be hidden even when sharing. To use this feature, you'll need to grant WhatsApp some permissions, including access to the files you want to share and permission to use your device's location services to see which other devices are nearby.

WhatsApp's new file-sharing option could be a game-changer, particularly for large files or when you're in an area with a weak internet connection. However, where I see the most advantage is when using across operating systems. Right now, transferring files between an iPhone and an Android is a complicated matter, unless at least one of the users knows how to use other third party tools. Most of the time, what ends up happening is that one will send the file to the other via text (or SMS), which we know can be limited and will usually result in some awful compression.

Recommended Stories
Having this available within WhatsApp, which is used quite a bit already in my neck of the woods, will definitely make file transfer (particularly photos) practically frictionless. I envision a future where I no longer need to be the middle woman trying to educate friends and family on how to upload to Google Drive or use Snapdrop in order to send a high quality picture. Let's hope this feature rolls out soon in an upcoming update.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless