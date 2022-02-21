WhatsApp for iOS has a redesigned voice call UI in the works

WhatsApp for iOS has a redesigned voice call UI in the works0
WhatsApp testing a new redesigned UI for voice calls
For a while now, WhatsApp has been working to improve the voice call experience, and now, the beta version 22.5.0.70 (first discovered by WABetaInfo) is showing a revamped user interface that should be coming to the app.
Keep in mind that, as this is beta, the feature may change as it undergoes development before its official global release. With that being said, let's explore what WhatsApp is working on to make your voice call experience on its app a better one.
Here's an image from version 22.5.0.70 (beta of WhatsApp for iOS), which shows the improved interface for group calls. It seems that real-time voice waveforms are going to come to calls. The app has recently rolled out similar waveforms for audio messages.
This change will help you see who is currently talking, and also could be useful to determine who needs to mute their microphone (yeah, we all know those group call situations when someone has left their mic on and therefore distracts you from whatever the speaker is saying).
On top of that, WhatsApp will be getting wallpapers for voice calls; however, they are not currently editable with this beta.
Earlier, WhatsApp started working on a redesigned voice call interface that should look more modern and neatly organized. It is still under development, and at least at first glimpse, looks quite familiar to the current one. The point of this redesign is to make the UI more user-friendly and modern. On the other hand, there will be some more UI tweaks that are not visible in the screenshot below that could make their way to the official release.
WhatsApp: recent features under development to look forward to
WhatsApp has been working hard to make its chat app as good as it could be, and as feature-rich as it could get for the best user experience. The app will soon be getting indicators for end-to-end encryption (as you may probably know, WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted for a few years).
With an update coming sometime in the future, the app will be getting new visuals to assure you that everything you say stays between you and the people you're chatting with.
Additionally, recently we reported on the fact that WhatsApp could finally be getting a dedicated iPad app. WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart recently hinted at a possible WhatsApp for iPad release and the company seems to be working on it.
The thing is that the data encrypted on WhatsApp wasn't allowing for the company to safely sync it across multiple devices so far. However, as data encryption technology evolves, WhatsApp is working to make an iPad app a reality.
“Our web and our desktop apps now have that. If I have multi-device on, I can turn my phone off or lose my network connection and still get messages on my desktop. That would be really important for a tablet app, to be able to use the app even if your phone isn’t on. So the underlying technology is there.”, stated Cathcart, giving some hope to users who have been wanting an iPad WhatsApp app.
The beta version of multi-device support that was created last year allows users to link up to four devices at a time to their account. However, the downside of this feature was that it needed your phone to be connected to the internet the whole time for it to work. Last fall, WhatsApp introduced a new multi-device beta for iOS that can work without your iPhone connected to the internet.