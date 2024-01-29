WhatsApp Communities testing more simplified event organization with auto-pinned upcoming events

Image Source: WABetaInfo





This new functionality builds upon a previously discovered feature that allows users to schedule events within group chats by tapping the attachment icon. Combining these features creates a streamlined process for organizing and staying informed about community happenings.





Since it is only available in Beta for now, only a select group of users are currently testing this feature. However, based on WABetaInfo's reporting, it seems that the feature is very close to being released to the public. It is worth noting that the WhatsApp Beta is available via the Google Play Store, but requires signing up for the beta program, which has for the past few years proven to be very difficult as it is always full to capacity.This automated pinning feature can be a great asset for busy WhatsApp Communities that usually have several events going on. Removing the human element of having to manually pin the event every time, can be a reprieve for admins, since they will no longer have to worry about events being buried in the calendar or getting overlooked.