Syncing WhatsApp chats across iOS and Android could soon be possible
As first reported in late July, WhatsApp engineers are actively developing a feature that will eventually allow people to simultaneously use the Facebook-owned messaging service across up to four devices.
To ensure everything works securely, the encryption key will be changed every time a device is added or removed and all active conversations are notified if Security Notifications are activated in WhatsApp settings.
Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated iPad app that will be launched when the cross-platform feature is introduced. That way, iPhone and Android smartphones owners will be able to access their chats on an iPad for the first time.