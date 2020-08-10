Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
For what it's worth, America's largest wireless service provider is finally seeing the error of its ways, pulling out all the stops to close the 5G availability gap... eventually. That includes working hard on a potentially game-changing technology called dynamic spectrum sharing, as well as allocating huge sums of money for two major spectrum auctions, and according to a new Light Reading report, acquiring much-needed spectrum left and right from smaller companies.
The latter move, while not entirely unusual or especially critical for Verizon's long-term nationwide ambitions, highlights the carrier's willingness to do everything and anything possible to keep up with T-Mo's remarkable 5G expansion pace.
Although Big Red remains very much focused on spreading the 5G Ultra Wideband love to "parts" of dozens of additional cities by the end of the year, these "secondary market" transactions rounded up by AllNet Insights & Analytics are exclusively aimed at beefing up the operator's Sub 6GHz portfolio.
We're talking both low and mid-band spectrum, purchased from a number of companies including Spotlight Media, Orion Wireless, and even AT&T, which Verizon will undoubtedly use to try to expand the cringeworthy coverage of its current 5G network alongside the wealth of CBRS and C-band technology the wireless giant is expected to snap up in two FCC auctions, one of which is already halfway done.