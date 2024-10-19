See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

WhatsApp Beta tests new Meta AI chat memory feature

By
The latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.22.9) reveals that the popular messaging app is developing a new chat memory feature for its Meta AI chatbot. This feature will allow the AI to remember details from past conversations, providing users with a more personalized and relevant experience.

Meta AI will be able to recall a variety of personal details, including dietary preferences (such as being vegan), birthdays, and even specific preferences like a formal conversation style. Additionally, the AI can remember allergies and personal interests, such as favorite books and enjoyment of documentaries and podcasts.

By storing this information, Meta AI can offer recommendations, advice, or responses that are more aligned with the user's preferences and lifestyle. For example, if the user asks for food recommendations, Meta AI will avoid suggesting dishes that the user has previously indicated they dislike or are allergic to. This level of customization aims to create a more natural and engaging interaction, making Meta AI feel more like a personal assistant.



One of the key aspects of this new feature is user control and privacy. Within the app, users will have access to a dedicated interface where they can view and manage the data that Meta AI has stored. This interface will allow users to easily update information if it changes, such as a new dietary preference or a recently discovered allergy. Furthermore, users will have the ability to delete any or all of the information that Meta AI has stored, giving them the power to determine exactly what the AI remembers about them. This feature is still under development and will be available in a future update.

The introduction of this chat memory feature has the potential to significantly enhance the functionality of Meta AI within WhatsApp. By remembering user preferences and past interactions, the AI can provide more tailored and helpful responses, making it a more valuable tool for communication and information gathering. As a frequent WhatsApp user, I am interested in seeing how this feature develops and how it can further personalize my messaging experience. It will be interesting to see how this impacts the way people use WhatsApp and interact with the Meta AI chatbot.
Johanna Romero
