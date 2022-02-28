WhatsApp working on search message shortcut, message reactions, and more

WhatsApp testing a search message shortcut for an easier message search

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.6.3 brings the new search shortcut. Although it sounds similar to WhatsApp's current solution for searches, it is different in the way that it allows you to search right from the info page of personal contacts and groups, without having to go to a specific group or chat where you think the message was sent.





More features from WhatsApp beta being tested: message reactions, call links



The message reactions have been something that WhatsApp is currently behind on in comparison to its competitors. A beta version of WhatsApp for desktop shows the long-awaited reactions and what they would look like. On top of that, you will be able to view who reacted to messages in a list similar to how other competitors have been doing it.







