WhatsApp working on search message shortcut, message reactions, and more

WhatsApp working on search message shortcut, message reactions, and more0
WhatsApp testing a search message shortcut for an easier message search
Currently, you have a somewhat lengthy process to follow if you wish to search from your messages in WhatsApp, which includes locating a specific chat or group chat window, then tapping on the three-dots menu and searching. It seems that the app will be getting a simpler way to search for a message in a future update.
WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.6.3 brings the new search shortcut. Although it sounds similar to WhatsApp's current solution for searches, it is different in the way that it allows you to search right from the info page of personal contacts and groups, without having to go to a specific group or chat where you think the message was sent.
This feature is currently being tested with a small group of beta testers, and some report a slight glitch where the shortcut fails to appear sometimes. However, as you can imagine, it is still in testing, so some glitches and bugs are expected.
So far, there is no official info on when the feature will make it to a public release.
More features from WhatsApp beta being tested: message reactions, call links
The search shortcut is not the only thing that WhatsApp has recently been testing. Among the new features that the company is currently working on, there are also the long-anticipated message reactions with emojis (via WABetaInfo).
The message reactions have been something that WhatsApp is currently behind on in comparison to its competitors. A beta version of WhatsApp for desktop shows the long-awaited reactions and what they would look like. On top of that, you will be able to view who reacted to messages in a list similar to how other competitors have been doing it.
Another feature that WhatsApp is working on is a redesigned voice call user interface, a feature that we reported on last week.
Beta version 22.5.0.70 is showing a revamped user interface that should be coming to the app.
Keep in mind that, as this is beta, the feature may change as it undergoes development before its official global release.
With the new improved voice call UI, you will be able to see real-time voice waveforms are going to come to calls. The app has recently rolled out similar waveforms for audio messages.
This change will help you see who is currently talking, and also could be useful to determine who needs to mute their microphone (yeah, we all know those group call situations when someone has left their mic on and therefore distracts you from whatever the speaker is saying).
On top of that, WhatsApp will be getting wallpapers for voice calls; however, they are not currently editable with this beta.
But the list of features the company has been working on recently doesn't end here. WhatsApp is also working on creating call links for a future update, which will allow people to join voice calls quickly by just following a link. The cool thing is that the call link will give you the possibility to share it with anyone, even with people who are not on your contact list.
Additionally, the app will also be getting a new shortcut to quickly manage your privacy settings for status updates. The change has been spotted in a beta version for Android, but it is also expected to be available for iOS users as well.
