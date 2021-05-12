WhatsApp beta: encrypted backup feature will reportedly become available in the future
As reported by WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp beta version gives us a sneak peek of a privacy feature that will allow encryption of backups that are stored in Google Drive. You will be able to protect your backups, even the images, with a password, and reportedly the feature is in the works to become available for all WhatsApp users on Android.
As we already stated, the feature is under development, so it’s not available to the public, but WABetaInfo states it will come in a future update. The password will protect your backup while it’s in Google Drive from unauthorized access, so you can be calm that your sensitive data, messages, and images are tightly encrypted and hidden from malicious users.
We don’t have any information about when this feature will be made available. If you want to test new features, you can sign up for WhatsApp's beta program from here.