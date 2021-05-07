WhatsApp ditches privacy policy deadline; won't suspend accounts on May 15
It later pushed back the deadline for accepting the new terms to May 15 and re-worded the changes. Now, WhatsApp has backtracked again and removed the deadline entirely.
WhatsApp won't suspend any accounts next week
Per a recent Tweet published by The Press Trust of India (via XDA Developers), WhatsApp has decided to scrap the May 15 deadline for its controversial privacy policy changes.
In a short statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the following:
While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate some people haven’t had the chance to do so yet. No accounts will be deleted on May 15 because of this update and no one will lose the functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks.
From the statement, it seems WhatsApp is simply giving its users more time to accept the updated privacy policy rather than rolling it back. A new deadline for accepting the terms will likely be announced in the coming weeks.