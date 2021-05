WhatsApp ditches privacy policy deadline; won't suspend accounts on May 15

WhatsApp won't suspend any accounts next week







From the statement, it seems WhatsApp is simply giving its users more time to accept the updated privacy policy rather than rolling it back. A new deadline for accepting the terms will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s been an interesting few months for Facebook-owned WhatsApp. The messaging platform announced controversial changes to its privacy policy back in January that caused a surge in downloads for rivals Signal and Telegram It later pushed back the deadline for accepting the new terms to May 15 and re-worded the changes . Now, WhatsApp has backtracked again and removed the deadline entirely.Per a recent Tweet published by(via), WhatsApp has decided to scrap the May 15 deadline for its controversial privacy policy changes.Importantly, WhatsApp won’t start deleting accounts that don’t accept the new privacy terms. The messaging platform had previously threatened to suspend any accounts that hadn’t accepted the terms by May 15, before eventually deleting them.In a short statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the following: