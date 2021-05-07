Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

WhatsApp ditches privacy policy deadline; won't suspend accounts on May 15

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 07, 2021, 9:48 AM
It’s been an interesting few months for Facebook-owned WhatsApp. The messaging platform announced controversial changes to its privacy policy back in January that caused a surge in downloads for rivals Signal and Telegram.

It later pushed back the deadline for accepting the new terms to May 15 and re-worded the changes. Now, WhatsApp has backtracked again and removed the deadline entirely.

WhatsApp won't suspend any accounts next week


Per a recent Tweet published by The Press Trust of India (via XDA Developers), WhatsApp has decided to scrap the May 15 deadline for its controversial privacy policy changes.

Importantly, WhatsApp won’t start deleting accounts that don’t accept the new privacy terms. The messaging platform had previously threatened to suspend any accounts that hadn’t accepted the terms by May 15, before eventually deleting them.

In a short statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the following: 

While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate some people haven’t had the chance to do so yet. No accounts will be deleted on May 15 because of this update and no one will lose the functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks.

From the statement, it seems WhatsApp is simply giving its users more time to accept the updated privacy policy rather than rolling it back. A new deadline for accepting the terms will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

