Secure chat app Signal weekly downloads surge 43 times after WhatsApp's privacy policy change

WhatsApp has published additional information on the changes of the policy, underlining the data shared with Facebook does not include anything from personal chats or groups, and only relates to chats with businesses, and that the app still has end-to-end encryption:

We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. pic.twitter.com/6qDnzQ98MP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 12, 2021



However, many people are still turning to Signal and Telegram, searching to replace WhatsApp as their chat app.





Even though we're still breaking records, verification codes are back in the groove. Delivery delays have been eliminated across multiple cellular providers, so things should be more ASAP when you join the app. — Signal (@signalapp) January 9, 2021



Here you can see a comparison done by Forbes using Apple’s App Privacy labels . It might give you a picture of the alleged data that these apps collect about you:



