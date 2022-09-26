WhatsApp debuts Call Links feature, starts testing encrypted video calling
WhatsApp has just announced Call Links, a brand-new feature leaked previously, will be making its way to users sometime this week. Just like the name suggests, Call Links allows users to send links to contacts in order to join their calls.
Obviously, the contact you’re sharing the link with must have WhatsApp installed, otherwise they won’t be able to join the call. On the bright side, this makes joining a call much easier since you only need to tap the link received.
It’s unclear how WhatsApp plans to protect video calls from people who obtain these links fraudulently, but just to be on the safe side, double check who you’re sending these call links to before you actually do it.
In related news, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg confirmed WhatsApp has started testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. We’re promised more information on the subject soon, so that’s about all we have for now.
It’s kind of ironic that WhatsApp has added the option to send call links so that people can easily join calls but promises to provide better security over video calls sometime in the future.
Obviously, the contact you’re sharing the link with must have WhatsApp installed, otherwise they won’t be able to join the call. On the bright side, this makes joining a call much easier since you only need to tap the link received.
Beyond contacts in your phonebook, you’ll be able to send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp. Links can be added to an invite or sent in a chat, and they’re available for both audio and video calls. This is especially useful when you want to plan a conference call with multiple people that might or might not be in your contacts list. As long as they’re on WhatsApp, they will receive your links and join the call if they wish to.
WhatsApp’s new Call Links feature will be rolled out to users on Android and iOS globally, starting this week. If you don’t see it on your phone yet, the wait a few more days.
It’s unclear how WhatsApp plans to protect video calls from people who obtain these links fraudulently, but just to be on the safe side, double check who you’re sending these call links to before you actually do it.
In related news, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg confirmed WhatsApp has started testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. We’re promised more information on the subject soon, so that’s about all we have for now.
It’s kind of ironic that WhatsApp has added the option to send call links so that people can easily join calls but promises to provide better security over video calls sometime in the future.
Things that are NOT allowed: