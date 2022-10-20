WhatsApp’s new feature Call Links begins rollout
WhatsApp announced a new feature last month called Call Links. Those excited to utilize secure group calls that only take a few seconds to set up may rejoice: the feature has officially started rolling out on a larger scale (via Android Police).
As the name suggests, the feature allows WhatsApp users to create group calls, with or without video, accessible only by a simple link. These calls can host up to 32 people at a time, while the link itself is valid for 90 days.
Naturally, all invitees must have a WhatsApp account and as of now, the feature is only supported on mobile phones. If you should open a Call Link on the WhatsApp desktop web app, it will inform you of the limitation and provide you with several options to get on the group call via your phone, like another link and a QR code.
While it may seem redundant, as if you can open the link on the web app, then you must already have access to it on your phone, having an easy way to generate QR codes for calls that can last 3 months sounds like a nice hidden feature.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps, with over 5 billion downloads on Android alone.
Those interested in trying out Call Links can check if it’s available to them via these simple steps:
- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
- Navigate to the rightmost tab labeled “Calls”
- On the top you should see the “Create call link” option
And that’s all it takes to get a group call started on WhatsApp! While this is a significant improvement for individuals yearning for fast options that are known to be secure, the process is a tad more complicated than that of competitors.
Zoom and Google Meet come to mind almost immediately. Both services provide video calls for up to 100 participants without any extra fees. You can also get access to extra options at a premium. Zoom’s calls can go up to 300 participants, while Google offers features such as streaming directly to YouTube.
Both services will let you join in on a call without an account, which makes them a bit more accessible. Google even has an additional merit here: most people already have accounts set up, as you can’t really make the most of an Android device without one.
You can even use your Google account to log into Zoom. While WhatsApp still requires your phone number, meaning that the only barrier that Call Links actually lifts is having another person’s number in your contact list.
Call Links: up to 32 participants on a group video call now; Possibly over 1000 in the future
While WhatsApp’s service is completely free, it doesn’t have any extra features beyond voice calls. But their mission is different too: to let people communicate freely, without barriers. And Call Links completely matches that criteria.
… And that would’ve been a poetic finale, if WhatsApp hadn’t been reported on testing calls for groups of over 1000 people. Given their ambitious experiments, this might just be the start for Call Links. Its future renditions may give competitors a run for their money.
