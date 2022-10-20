Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

WhatsApp’s new feature Call Links begins rollout

Apps
WhatsApp’s new feature Call Links begins rollout
WhatsApp announced a new feature last month called Call Links. Those excited to utilize secure group calls that only take a few seconds to set up may rejoice: the feature has officially started rolling out on a larger scale (via Android Police).

As the name suggests, the feature allows WhatsApp users to create group calls, with or without video, accessible only by a simple link. These calls can host up to 32 people at a time, while the link itself is valid for 90 days.

Naturally, all invitees must have a WhatsApp account and as of now, the feature is only supported on mobile phones. If you should open a Call Link on the WhatsApp desktop web app, it will inform you of the limitation and provide you with several options to get on the group call via your phone, like another link and a QR code.

While it may seem redundant, as if you can open the link on the web app, then you must already have access to it on your phone, having an easy way to generate QR codes for calls that can last 3 months sounds like a nice hidden feature.



Those interested in trying out Call Links can check if it’s available to them via these simple steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
  2. Navigate to the rightmost tab labeled “Calls”
  3. On the top you should see the “Create call link” option

And that’s all it takes to get a group call started on WhatsApp! While this is a significant improvement for individuals yearning for fast options that are known to be secure, the process is a tad more complicated than that of competitors.



Zoom and Google Meet come to mind almost immediately. Both services provide video calls for up to 100 participants without any extra fees. You can also get access to extra options at a premium. Zoom’s calls can go up to 300 participants, while Google offers features such as streaming directly to YouTube.

Both services will let you join in on a call without an account, which makes them a bit more accessible. Google even has an additional merit here: most people already have accounts set up, as you can’t really make the most of an Android device without one.

You can even use your Google account to log into Zoom. While WhatsApp still requires your phone number, meaning that the only barrier that Call Links actually lifts is having another person’s number in your contact list.

Call Links: up to 32 participants on a group video call now; Possibly over 1000 in the future


While WhatsApp’s service is completely free, it doesn’t have any extra features beyond voice calls. But their mission is different too: to let people communicate freely, without barriers. And Call Links completely matches that criteria.

… And that would’ve been a poetic finale, if WhatsApp hadn’t been reported on testing calls for groups of over 1000 people. Given their ambitious experiments, this might just be the start for Call Links. Its future renditions may give competitors a run for their money.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

WhatsApp’s new feature Call Links begins rollout
WhatsApp’s new feature Call Links begins rollout
Verizon becomes the first US carrier to pick up Samsung's latest rugged phone (with 5G)
Verizon becomes the first US carrier to pick up Samsung's latest rugged phone (with 5G)
DaVinci Resolve to bring powerful video editing to iPad
DaVinci Resolve to bring powerful video editing to iPad
Visible resolves the issue preventing Pixel 7 users to use eSIM
Visible resolves the issue preventing Pixel 7 users to use eSIM
TikTok will soon let you create unique spins on already-released songs
TikTok will soon let you create unique spins on already-released songs
Google Family Link gets location tracking plus better screen time limiting features
Google Family Link gets location tracking plus better screen time limiting features

Popular stories

Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless