WhatsApp working on a small, yet very useful new feature for Community groups
Up Next:
This is just a heads up that if you’re using WhatsApp, there’s a high chance that you’ll be getting a new feature in the future that will make it possible to have cover photos attached to upcoming events in Community groups.
The information comes directly from WABetaInfo, which also reports that this new feature is being rolled out to the beta version of WhatsApp, although it appears to be in the very early stages of development.
However, a preview of the feature is provided by WABetaInfo, so here is how it works. If you’re the event organizer in a Community group, you’ll be able to set a cover for it.
It’s important to mention that you have to be the admin of that group in order to be able to set a cover for an upcoming event. It makes it easier to be reminded of an upcoming event and offers a much more appealing overall experience for members of Community groups.
The new feature masterfully augments some of the previous features specifically designed for Community groups, which WhatsApp is currently working on. For instance, we reported not long ago that WhatsApp plans to add an event reminder feature for Community group chats. Not to mention the ability to actually create events, which was first spotted in Q4 2023.
The information comes directly from WABetaInfo, which also reports that this new feature is being rolled out to the beta version of WhatsApp, although it appears to be in the very early stages of development.
Because the new feature is not yet ready for testing, it’s unlikely that those enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program will get it even after updating to the latest version of the app.
However, a preview of the feature is provided by WABetaInfo, so here is how it works. If you’re the event organizer in a Community group, you’ll be able to set a cover for it.
It’s important to mention that you have to be the admin of that group in order to be able to set a cover for an upcoming event. It makes it easier to be reminded of an upcoming event and offers a much more appealing overall experience for members of Community groups.
Add a cover photo to an upcoming event, Credits - WABetaInfo
The new feature masterfully augments some of the previous features specifically designed for Community groups, which WhatsApp is currently working on. For instance, we reported not long ago that WhatsApp plans to add an event reminder feature for Community group chats. Not to mention the ability to actually create events, which was first spotted in Q4 2023.
All these new features and key improvements suggest that WhatsApp has decided to focus many of its resources on Community groups. Let’s see how and when these exciting new features will be implemented.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: