WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Latest WhatsApp beta adds a new UI for contact info, new options for disappearing messages and more
WhatsApp has seen no slowing down over the past two weeks in terms of coming out with new features and integrations: from a new digital wallet to multi-phone support, self-destructing messages, a Communities section, an unlimited-time ability to delete a message for everyone, and the list goes on.

News of WhatsApp's latest development comes to us once again from WABetaInfo, who never miss an opportunity to crack open an APK beta and delve for clues for an upcoming update. It seems the instant messaging platform is revamping its contact user interface with its latest update, bringing a fresh new visual to users. 

Rather than an APK teardown this time around, the partial UI re-design is actually already visible to some users who are running the latest WhatsApp device beta. 

If you're already on the WhatsApp beta and checking things out, but aren't seeing the new changes, don't worry: the latest update only began rolling out today, and it will take some time before it reaches everyone and eventually reaches a stable stage.

And if you're wondering what on earth the WhatsApp beta program is and how to join, it's actually very easy. By going here, you can register to "become a tester" in just a few clicks, and you'll be in to get first dibs on any upcoming features. 

"As a tester," the program says, "you'll receive an update that includes a testing version of the WhatsApp Messenger app, which may also include unreleased versions of its instant app."

Another feature of today's WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.13 update is the ability to set default message timers to more people than before, along with new "expiration dates" for disappearing messages—namely 24 hours and 90 days. 

The message timer can be enabled and controlled in WhatsApp's Privacy Settings. As for enabling disappearing messages, that's done by going to Settings > Account > Privacy > Default Message Timer.

