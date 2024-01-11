Apple’s Most Wanted: This is what US residents searched for on the App Store in 2023
The “State of Mobile” report by data.ai goes deep enough to compete with Jules Verne’s 1864 Journey to the Center of the Earth and offers so much data that one simply can’t pass by without taking a dip in the bottomless ocean of information.
Thanks to this gargantuan summary, we get to know the total 2023 mobile economy is $533 billion, $362 billion of which is from mobile ad spending. In 2024, the ad spend is set to fly past $400 billion. Total spent hours on Android phones: 5.1 trillion. That’s a 6% increase year-on-year.
If we’re to focus on the US and what US residents were searching for the most in 2023 in the App Store, we’d get some interesting – and surprising – statistics. Okay, let’s go (the data is taken from iPhones; ranked by average Search Volume).
The report has two separate “Entertainment” categories – one is dubbed OTT (over-the-top media service – online stream services), and the other is “Short videos”. Netflix climbs on top of Disney+ and Hulu, leaving behind Paramount, HBO Max, Amazon’s Prime Video and more.
“Finance” is also split in two. The first subcategory – “Budget and expense tracking” – is dominated by Mint, followed by the generic “budget app” query, and the app EveryDollar is coming third in terms of popularity. The fact that the silver goes to a generic search phrase (instead of a concrete app), shows that while people may crave “Budget and expense tracking” services, they don’t have enough knowledge on the topic and are looking for suggestions. In contrast, everybody knows what TikTok is!
As far as the ‘Digital wallets and pay’ subcategory goes, Cash App steals the first position from PayPal. Venmo is the third most searched-for digital pay service.
Ah, yummy. Let’s have a look at “Food and drink” that’s also split in two: “Grocery delivery” and “QSR” (QSR stands for quick service restaurants). For “Grocery delivery”, Instacart is king, followed by HelloFresh and Shipt.
In the “QSR” subcategory, McDonald’s is king, while Burger King is number 10 in terms of being most sought-after in the App Store. Starbucks is coming second, while Chick-fil-A is third.
For the “Health and fitness” categories, people in 2023 were searching the most for the Fitbit app, as well as Fitness+, Strava, Garmin and more. In the “Photo editing” realm, “numero uno” is Picsart, while the obligatory Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom were not even in the top 3. For video editing, CapCut comes on top, while the GoPro app was last in popularity.
On the “Social media” front, unsurprisingly, the Reddit app is the most sought-after. If we’re speaking about online dating – you couldn’t have guessed it – Tinder is the most popular search query in the App Store for 2023. The silver goes to Grindr.
Enough with the numbers, let’s see some words… some search words!
Show me the top 2023 search queries
1. Entertainment – Netflix and Tik-Tok rule!
Tik-Tok is out of control – this query accounts for 6 out of the top 10 searches in the App Store in the “Entertainment – Short Videos” category. More than that, it’s to be found in the first, second and third place, just written differently – “tik tok”, “tiktok”, and “‘tiktok’” (in apostrophes). Some were also mistyping it as “tick tock”.
2. Finance – no gold medal for PayPal
3. Food and drink – Mickey D's comes before Starbucks
The rest of the 2023 App Store most wanted
