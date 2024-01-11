Apple’s Most Wanted: This is what US residents searched for on the App Store in 2023

1. Entertainment – Netflix and Tik-Tok rule!



The report has two separate “Entertainment” categories – one is dubbed OTT (over-the-top media service – online stream services), and the other is “Short videos”. Netflix climbs on top of Disney+ and Hulu, leaving behind Paramount, HBO Max, Amazon’s Prime Video and more.



Tik-Tok is out of control – this query accounts for 6 out of the top 10 searches in the App Store in the “Entertainment – Short Videos” category. More than that, it’s to be found in the first, second and third place, just written differently – “tik tok”, “tiktok”, and “‘tiktok’” (in apostrophes). Some were also mistyping it as “tick tock”.

2. Finance – no gold medal for PayPal

3. Food and drink – Mickey D's comes before Starbucks

The rest of the 2023 App Store most wanted

“Finance” is also split in two. The first subcategory – “Budget and expense tracking” – is dominated by Mint, followed by the generic “budget app” query, and the app EveryDollar is coming third in terms of popularity. The fact that the silver goes to a generic search phrase (instead of a concrete app), shows that while people may crave “Budget and expense tracking” services, they don’t have enough knowledge on the topic and are looking for suggestions. In contrast, everybody knows what TikTok is!As far as the ‘Digital wallets and pay’ subcategory goes, Cash App steals the first position from PayPal. Venmo is the third most searched-for digital pay service.Ah, yummy. Let’s have a look at “Food and drink” that’s also split in two: “Grocery delivery” and “QSR” (QSR stands for quick service restaurants). For “Grocery delivery”, Instacart is king, followed by HelloFresh and Shipt.In the “QSR” subcategory, McDonald’s is king, while Burger King is number 10 in terms of being most sought-after in the App Store. Starbucks is coming second, while Chick-fil-A is third.For the “Health and fitness” categories, people in 2023 were searching the most for the Fitbit app, as well as Fitness+, Strava, Garmin and more. In the “Photo editing” realm, “numero uno” is Picsart, while the obligatory Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom were not even in the top 3. For video editing, CapCut comes on top, while the GoPro app was last in popularity.On the “Social media” front, unsurprisingly, the Reddit app is the most sought-after. If we’re speaking about online dating – you couldn’t have guessed it – Tinder is the most popular search query in the App Store for 2023. The silver goes to Grindr.