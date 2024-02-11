Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Check out some of the upcoming features coming to eligible Pixel models next month

Software updates Google
1
Check out some of the upcoming features coming to eligible Pixel models next month
The quarterly Pixel Feature Drop is always an update that owners of eligible Pixel phones look forward to. With the right update, your Pixel can almost feel brand new. When my daily driver was the Pixel 6 Pro a couple of years ago, I was always hoping that Google would add some type of Face unlock feature to the phone, and while there were rumors explaining various ways it could happen, sadly, it never did. As a result, I still had to deal with the Pixel 6 Pro's finicky optical under-display fingerprint sensor.

The March Pixel Feature Drop is a few weeks away and since Google seems to have returned to the tradition of releasing updates on the first Monday of a new month, we could see the next Feature Drop released on Monday, March 4th. Writing for Android Central, Android expert Mishaal Rahman lists some of the new features that we can expect in the March Feature Drop. These features have already surfaced in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta releases.

One new feature will allow Pixel users to switch Bluetooth devices without having to go into the Settings app. Since my Pixel 6 Pro is running Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 3.1, I was able to take a screenshot showing how tapping the Bluetooth tile on the Quick Settings page opens a pop-up that allows you to switch between Bluetooth devices, pair a new device, or even disable Bluetooth on the phone.

Manage Bluetooth devices using Quick Settings after the March Pixel Feature Drop - Check out some of the upcoming features coming to eligible Pixel models next month
Manage Bluetooth devices using Quick Settings after the March Pixel Feature Drop

Perhaps this doesn't seem like a big deal, but if you record your screen and a notification pops up, you might want to redo the recording especially if the notification contains personal information. With the March Feature Drop, Pixel users will be able to choose between recording the entire screen or a specific app. Recording the former means that everything seen on the screen is recorded, including a notification. Recording a single app means that the only thing recorded is the content of that app and any notification will not appear. A similar option will be offered to those looking to mirror their screen to to any Chromecast-compatible display.

The next Pixel Feature Drop will allow you to make a screen recording of a single app - Check out some of the upcoming features coming to eligible Pixel models next month
The next Pixel Feature Drop will allow you to make a screen recording of a single app

The update will also replace a full-screen page to give you a status report about the Camera and the Microphone on your Pixel, telling you which app is accessing either one. A button will allow you to close that app instantly. You'll also be able to share your Wi-Fi connection with another user by opening Quick Settings, tapping the Internet button, and tapping on the "Share Wi-Fi" pill on the bottom left of the display. You'll be sent to a page with a QR code after verifying your identity via fingerprint or facial recognition. When another phone scans the QR code, it will connect to your Wi-Fi service.

The Feature Drop will make it easier for Pixel users to share their Wi-Fi connection - Check out some of the upcoming features coming to eligible Pixel models next month
The Feature Drop will make it easier for Pixel users to share their Wi-Fi connection

The March Feature Drop will also allow users to quickly see at a glance on the "Weather" lock screen any upcoming alarm and whether the Do Not Disturb feature in enabled.

The Weather lock screen will show you any upcoming alarm or whether Do Not Disturb is enabled - Check out some of the upcoming features coming to eligible Pixel models next month
The Weather lock screen will show you any upcoming alarm or whether Do Not Disturb is enabled

Circle March 4th on your calendar because that could be the date when the March Quarterly Pixel Drop is released. And Google has already released the first beta for the June Feature Drop (Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1).

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Become more zen with the powerful ASUS Zenfone 10 now at its best price on Amazon
Become more zen with the powerful ASUS Zenfone 10 now at its best price on Amazon
It's not too late to grab the premium Garmin Forerunner 945 at killer discounts on Walmart
It's not too late to grab the premium Garmin Forerunner 945 at killer discounts on Walmart
Huge new Walmart sale slashes a massive 200 bucks off the Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G LTE
Huge new Walmart sale slashes a massive 200 bucks off the Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G LTE
Now's your chance to maximize your savings on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage
Now's your chance to maximize your savings on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage
The large and affordable Lenovo Tab P12 is still enjoying its lowest price on Amazon
The large and affordable Lenovo Tab P12 is still enjoying its lowest price on Amazon
Wild deal slashes $400 off the OnePlus Open
Wild deal slashes $400 off the OnePlus Open
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless