Bloomberg's Gurman reveals what we should expect from Apple next year

The Vision Pro will be Apple's first big release of 2024







The first device on Gurman's 2024 list is the Vision Pro . The release of Apple's spatial computer marks the beginning of the company's journey to find the device that will eventually replace the iPhone. Smart glasses are probably still number one on everyone's list, but Apple will need time to whittle the product down to the size of a pair of eyeglasses. Once released early next year, the Vision Pro will draw the curious to the Apple Store just to check out the $3,499 device and other Apple products might benefit from this attention.









Although Apple most certainly won't reveal actual Vision Pro sales numbers, it probably will include revenue derived from the device under "Wearables, Home and Accessories." Nonetheless, it would be interesting to know how many units get snapped up next year.

Pre-order the Apple iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max right here! iPhone 15 Pro at AT&T: preorder and save with a trade-in If you're looking for more power, we suggest you consider AT&T's preorder offer on the incredible iPhone 15 Pro. This smartphone can be bought at the carrier for just $0.00/mo with an eligible unlimited plan and trade-in. Typically, the phone costs $27.78. An activation fee is required. $28 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $27 78 Buy at AT&T Preorder the iPhone 15 Pro at Verizon and save The iPhone 15 Pro is also available for preorder at Verizon. Right now, the best deal you can get on this phone unlocks with a new line and a trade-in. It allows you to save up to $1,000 on your new device. $28 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $27 77 Buy at Verizon Preorder the iPhone 15 Pro at Best Buy The iPhone 15 Pro is also available for preorder at Best Buy. An AT&T-locked version of the smartphone is available for $24.99/mo instead of $27.78/mo with a new line or an account. If you trade in an eligible device, you can save up to $1,000 on the new iPhone 15 Pro. $3 off (10%) $24 99 /mo $27 78 Buy at BestBuy The iPhone 15 Pro Max is available for preorder at AT&T Don't miss out on the chance to preorder Apple's newest and most capable smartphone yet for just $5.56 at AT&T. To get the iPhone 15 Pro Max at that price, you need an eligible phone trade-in and a qualifying unlimited plan. This is the 256GB configuration of the device. $28 off (83%) Trade-in $5 56 /mo $33 34 Buy at AT&T iPhone 15 Pro Max: preorder at Best Buy and save Don't miss out on the chance to preorder Apple's newest and most capable smartphone yet for $30.55/mo with an installment plan by AT&T. A new line or account is required. If you have a device to trade in, you can get up to $1,000 off. $3 off (8%) $30 55 /mo $33 34 Buy at BestBuy





Next on the list is the Apple Watch X, or the 10th anniversary Apple smartwatch. Besides a re-design, new health-related features are expected possibly including a blood pressure sensor although the latter might have to wait for 2025. The eagerly awaited non-invasive glucose monitor seems to be still a few years away. Gurman writes that Apple is working on a health-coaching service that uses AI as it continues to build features to monitor and improve the health of its customers.







While tablet sales have lagged since the "end" of the pandemic, the iPad Pro will get its first redesign in five years says Gurman. The long-awaited transition to OLED screens (11 inches and 13 inches) will take place, and the Magic Keyboard will feature a case with a metal top matching Apple's laptops. Macs will be transitioning to the 3nm M3 chip and the models mentioned by Gurman that are expected to get the M3 include the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. Other Macs will also be equipped with the latest Apple Silicon.





iPhone 15 series has yet to ship (to be fair, that will start to take place next Friday), but the truth is, some consumers want to know whether they should buy this year's phones or wait until next year. And Gurman notes that the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get larger screens. We've noted that the iPhone 16 Pro's rumored 6.2-inch or 6.3-inch OLED display Sure, it seems crazy to talk about next year's iPhone models when this year'sseries has yet to ship (to be fair, that will start to take place next Friday), but the truth is, some consumers want to know whether they should buy this year's phones or wait until next year. And Gurman notes that the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get larger screens. We've noted that the iPhone 16 Pro's rumored 6.2-inch or 6.3-inch OLED display could be large enough for it to get its own periscope lens next year while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (or Ultra) could feature a 6.9-inch OLED panel.

We should hear more about TSMC's 2nm process node as Moore's Law continues to be enforced







And the last item on Gurman's 2024 list is Artificial Intelligence. He says that Apple is scheduled to join the other tech giants with a generative AI tool. Gurman has previously written about an internal tool known inside Apple as "Apple GPT" and the company has "Ajax," its own large-language model.









It sounds like a busy and eventful year coming up for those who favor the Apple ecosystem. Once the Vision Pro release is done, attention will turn, as it always does, to the next iPhone series. But there are other products besides the iPhone. Next year, iPad Pro fans should have the opportunity to upgrade and enjoy OLED displays. The 10th anniversary Apple Watch is also something to look forward to, and we should see more powerful Macs.





While it isn't exclusively an Apple topic, we also should hear more about TSMC's 2nm process node which might find its way into the iPhone by 2026 or 2027. So let the ball in Times Square drop. Even though 2023 still has 3 and a half months left, we're ready for whatever happens next year.

