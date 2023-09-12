Don't expect any new iPad models to be released in 2023 says top analyst



TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a pretty high batting average so when he makes a forecast about an Apple product, everyone listens. In a terse tweet posted on his X page , Kuo writes, "New iPad models are unlikely before the year's end." There have been rumors about a new iPad Air model that would be released shortly after today's iPhone-oriented event, probably introduced via a press release next month. But Kuo says that this will not be happening.







The latest iPad Air was released on March 18, 2022, powered by an Apple M1 chip and features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (LCD) display. Rumors about an iPad Air using an OLED panel date all the way back to 2021 prior to the release of the current iPad Air model. During the pandemic, tablet shipments in general, and iPad shipments more specifically, experienced a bump in demand as employees and students turned to the device for both work and play. But with the pandemic over, tablet sales have been fading. During the fiscal third quarter, which ended in June, iPad revenue declined 19.8% year-over-year to $5.79 billion.









We could see the OLED iPad Air introduced next year alongside the first OLED iPad Pro models. Earlier this year, Apple reportedly signed deals with Samsung and LG's display units for OLED panels to be used with the rumored 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models expected in 2024. Apple could turn to either or both suppliers for the 10.9-inch OLED display for the next iPad Air, or it could call on BOE to deliver the panels.





The next iPad Air will probably be powered by the M2 chipset which is designed by Apple and is built by TSMC (of course) using its N5P 5nm process node. The chip sports 20 billion transistors for powerful performance and energy efficiency.





You might be disappointed that Apple did not unveil the new OLED iPad Air today but be patient. The device will most likely see the light of day next year.

