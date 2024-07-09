Images surface of a prototype iPhone 15 Pro Max before Apple scrapped a major change

Apple is reportedly planning to use capacitive buttons for the upcoming iPhone 16 series















Thanks to a collector of Apple prototype devices, AppleInsider was able to obtain images of an iPhone 15 Pro Max prototype that includes the solid-state power and volume buttons. The design with the new haptic buttons was known inside Apple as Project Bongo. The device that was the subject of the photos was an EVT prototype which is a running prototype tested to verify that the design meets certain specs and design targets.









iPhone 15 Pro Max swapped out the haptic buttons for the mechanical kind. The Action button, which runs a pre-selected task with the push of the button, always was mechanical and the only change made was to make it rounder and wider.









The haptic buttons that were being tested for the iPhone 15 Pro series were designed for the user to feel feedback and hear a clicking sound when the button was pressed. Because the haptic feedback was also felt when the button was released, the user felt as though he was using a mechanical button. As long as the phone had enough juice to display the charging indicator, the user could still feel the feedback from the button.





You might ask why would Apple design a haptic button that felt like the mechanical button that it was to replace. The answer is that mechanical buttons get worn out from repeated use. Apple did use a solid-state home button on the iPhone 7 although this button did not move like the haptic buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro Max prototype.



Will the new Capture button be capacitive or mechanical?







The haptic buttons worked by using gauges to detect pressure which caused the resistance in an electrical circuit to change. Changes in the resistance were measured to determine which part of the unified volume button was pressed so that the device could respond to a request from the user to raise the volume or lower it. When the button was pressed a signal would travel to the main logic board.









iPhone 16 series. The Capture button being added to all four new iPhone 16 models this year, which has the capabilities of a shutter button and more (users will allegedly be allowed to swipe on the button to zoom in or zoom out) is rumored to be capacitive and will be found under the power button. According to Economic Daily as recently as May , Apple placed a large order with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) for capacitive buttons that will be used to replace the mechanical buttons on the upcomingseries.



