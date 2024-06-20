Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more
Don't have plenty of spare cash but still want to treat yourself to something nice? Well, you've certainly come to the right place. We're gearing up for the weekend with another great set of tech offers under $100! Prepare for discounts of up to 51% on budget headphones, Fire tablets, and more.
We've also got deals on pre-paid Motorola phones, top fitness trackers, and even portable Bluetooth speakers to show you. If you're looking for such tech and don't want to extend your budget of $100, stay with us!
The 2021-launched 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is easily the best value-for-money tablet to get this week. The model with no lockscreen ads now sells for 51% off its list price, the deepest markdown we've ever seen. In other words, you can get this $195 tablet for less than $100. How great is that!
Another awesome Amazon offer lets you snag the JBL Live 660NC at their best price for 2024. These over-ear headphones have Alexa built-in, ANC, and offer bass-heavy sound JBL fans will surely appreciate. Those now sell at half off, saving you $101!
As you probably expect, no Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or M4 iPad Pro models can be found for $100. But not all is lost, for some entry-level and budget tablets will meet your budget!
For instance, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023 edition) and save $45 at the largest online seller. Don't mind getting an older model? Woot is the place to visit! This seller gives you a smashingly good 53% discount on the 2021-released Fire HD 10 model.
Our beloved Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a 42mm case and Bluetooth connectivity is once again a dream come true. This wearable packs many advanced features and still offers great value for money despite its advanced age. It's again $61 cheaper at Walmart.
If you're an Amazfit fan, you have several options to choose from this week. To us, the best of those is the GTR 3 deal at Amazon. Over there, the wearable sells for 33% off its list price, but only for a short while. It has built-in Alexa, 150 sports modes, and even an AMOLED screen!
Looking for the perfect pair of workout earbuds without breaking the bank? The Soundcore Space X10 are one option to go for. These may not be the absolute best option out there, but they now cost less than $50 on Amazon. The earbuds offer up to eight hours per charge or up to 32 hours with the case and are a hit for bargain hunters right now.
The exciting OnePlus Buds 3 are another great option to consider. These are 20% cheaper than usual at the official store. This means you can get a pair for just $79.99. In case you're wondering, we still haven't seen a better deal for them.
JBL fans have several options to choose from, the cheapest of which are the Tune Buds. But if you're looking for the best discount, go for the Live Free NC+ instead. They are now 51% cheaper than usual on Amazon.
Top 3 deals under $100 this week:
The old but gold JBL Flip 5 is also making headlines on Amazon this week. This budget speaker enjoys a hefty 38% markdown, slamming it under the $80 mark. In case you follow discounts for this particular product, you probably know it doesn't usually get such deep price cuts and instead sells for about $90.
Dive into the world of pre-paid phones under $100!
Sadly, we found no hot sub-$100 phone deals on unlocked phones. But you're in for lots of savings if you don't mind getting a pre-paid model. And, as usual, Walmart is the place to go for deals on pre-paid phones.
For AT&T fans, the Moto G Stylus 4G (2023) might be a good choice. This phone comes with its own stylus, a 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos speakers, and a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rates. This phone sells for $199.99 in a fully unlocked condition and costs $100 less when locked for AT&T. But now, you can save 40% on it, landing it at just $59.88.
In other news, you can find the Straight Talk-locked Moto G Power 5G (2023) under $80. This phone also has a fixed price of just under $100 when locked, and Walmart lets you get the Straight Talk model for $21 off.
The Moto G 5G (2023) is the most expensive of all three phones under $100 we found this week. Even so, the phone costs about $1 more than the G Power 5G (2023), so it's not a big difference. This handset arrives locked to Boost Mobile.
Relax with your favorite shows at a bargain price with these sub-$100 tablets!
Fitness trackers and more under $100!
These deals on headphones are a sure hit as well!
Bluetooth speaker deals under $100 are easy to find this week
Do you like Soundcore speakers? Well, this Boom 2 limited-time deal at Amazon will sweep you off your feet! It knocks the newly released speaker at its best price, saving you $30.
For deeper bass, consider the Sony SRS-XB23, which is a whopping $60 off its usual price on Amazon. This one is available in limited quantities, so do keep that in mind. These and other Bluetooth speaker deals under $100 await your attention today.
Things that are NOT allowed: