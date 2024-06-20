Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more

Top 3 deals under $100 this week:

Snatch the old but gold JBL Flip 5 under the $80 mark through Amazon's juicy discount. The deal is only available on the model in Red. For its compact size, the speaker offers great audio quality. It's also very sturdy and ideal for outdoor adventures with its IPX7 water-resistant rating.

The JBL Live 660NC have dropped to their lowest price for 2024! These headphones cost $200 and can usually be found for over $150, but they're now available for less than $100! With fantastic ANC, bass-heavy sound, comfortable fit, etc., they offer fantastic value for money.

Now available for 51% off its MSRP of about $195, the Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) gives you way more value for your money. This tablet sells without lockscreen ads and has never been so astonishingly affordable! Don't miss out on Amazon's deal.





Dive into the world of pre-paid phones under $100!

(AT&T, prepaid) Moto G Stylus (2023): save $40 You can now get a pre-paid Moto G Stylus (2023) at Walmart for $40 less than usual. This means you can get a phone with its own-stylus for less than $60! The pre-paid phone deal is an absolute best-seller at Walmart, so don't miss out. $40 off (40%) $59 88 $99 88 Buy at Walmart (Straight Talk-locked) Moto G Power 5G (2023): under $80 If you're more of a Straight Talk fan, consider its pre-paid offer on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). This device usually costs just under $100, but you can get the 6.5-inch phone with 128GB of storage for just $79 through this Walmart deal. $21 off (21%) $79 $99 88 Buy at Walmart (Boost Mobile-locked) Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): under $80 Boost Mobile users are in luck as well! Those can get the Moto G 5G (2023) for $20 off its list pre-paid price, making it a dream come true for cash-strapped users. The phone is now available for under $80, which sounds like a pretty awesome deal, given that the unlocked device costs almost twice as much. $20 off (20%) $79 88 $99 88 Buy at Walmart









The Sadly, we found no hot sub-$100 phone deals on unlocked phones. But you're in for lots of savings if you don't mind getting a pre-paid model. And, as usual, Walmart is the place to go for deals on pre-paid phones.For AT&T fans, the Moto G Stylus 4G (2023) might be a good choice. This phone comes with its own stylus, a 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos speakers, and a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rates. This phone sells for $199.99 in a fully unlocked condition and costs $100 less when locked for AT&T. But now, you can save 40% on it, landing it at just $59.88.In other news, you can find the Straight Talk-locked Moto G Power 5G (2023) under $80. This phone also has a fixed price of just under $100 when locked, and Walmart lets you get the Straight Talk model for $21 off.The Moto G 5G (2023) is the most expensive of all three phones under $100 we found this week. Even so, the phone costs about $1 more than the G Power 5G (2023), so it's not a big difference. This handset arrives locked to Boost Mobile.

The 2021-launched 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is easily the best value-for-money tablet to get this week. The model with no lockscreen ads now sells for 51% off its list price, the deepest markdown we've ever seen. In other words, you can get this $195 tablet for less than $100. How great is that!Another awesome Amazon offer lets you snag the JBL Live 660NC at their best price for 2024. These over-ear headphones have Alexa built-in, ANC, and offer bass-heavy sound JBL fans will surely appreciate. Those now sell at half off, saving you $101!The old but gold JBL Flip 5 is also making headlines on Amazon this week. This budget speaker enjoys a hefty 38% markdown, slamming it under the $80 mark. In case you follow discounts for this particular product, you probably know it doesn't usually get such deep price cuts and instead sells for about $90.