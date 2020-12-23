2021 investor wish list: Apple Glass, partnership with Tesla, and iPhones with twice the storage



The The iPhone 12 series and Apple's Services unit come first and second, respectively, on the list of the top ten things that could make 2021 a strong year for both Apple and its investors.





Ives believes that an iPhone 12 supercycle is underway and he claims that the new series is tracking better than any other cycle in the last decade.





He says that investors should hope that the iPhone 12 stays on track and total shipments hit 240 million units in 2021. Another goal is that the Services unit bring $65B in annual revenues.



The holiday wish list also expects all iPhone 13 models to feature the LiDAR technology and doubled storage capacity.



Other items on the list include a WWDC 2021 unveiling for the Apple Glass augmented reality headset and the acquisition of a major movie or TV studio. Also included is the continuation of Mac's transition to proprietary chips



A recent report suggests that Apple is planning to release an autonomous car in 2024 with a breakthrough battery technology and Ives thinks Apple should begin laying the groundwork next year by announcing an EV partnership. Tesla and VW have been mentioned as "golden partnership" possibilities. Elon Musk recently said that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program," but CEO Tim Cook "refused to take the meeting".



Ives also hopes that Apple will settle its ongoing battle with Epic Games and the incoming administration will ratchet down tensions between the U.S. and China.

Investment bank Wedbush's analyst Daniel Ives has created an Apple investor wish list for the next year according to a note seen by