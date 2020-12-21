Apple to reportedly start producing self-driving car in 2024 using "next level" battery
Reuters reported today that Apple plans on starting production of its self driving car by 2024. The vehicle would use a special battery technology said those familiar with the plan who discussed it with Reuters. Apple has been moving forward on the project since it tapped former Tesla employee Doug Field, who has worked for some time at Apple, to run what the company calls Project Titan. Field laid off 190 workers from Apple's team last year.
Trip Miller, managing partner at Apple investor Gullane Capital Partners, said that it might be hard for Apple to build large quantities of its car right off the bat. Miller stated that "It would seem to me that if Apple develops some advanced operating system or battery technology, it would be best utilized in a partnership with an existing manufacturer under license. As we see with Tesla and the legacy auto companies, having a very complex manufacturing network around the globe doesn’t happen overnight."
Apple is expected to find a manufacturing partner to manufacture the car based on Apple's designs. This is the process that Apple uses to produce its products such as the iPhone. Those familiar with what Apple is thinking say that the company could still decide not to build the car itself, leave that to traditional automakers, and supply each vehicle with an autonomous driving system. Or, Apple could decide to design the entire product from soup to nuts.
The car is expected to use the LiDAR sensor, featured on the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPad Pro camera systems for improved AR capabilities and enhanced autofocus in low light. On the vehicle, LiDAR sensors will help the car create a three-dimensional view of the road. Apple might turn to LiDAR manufacturers, or it might just decide to build its own.
While today's report mentions 2024 as the year when Apple will start the manufacturing process for the car, delays related to the pandemic, which forced Apple to stagger the release dates for this year's iPhone models, could delay the start of auto production to 2025.