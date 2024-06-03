The web YouTube Music will remember you and your last played song
The YouTube Music website now functions more like the Android and iOS apps by remembering the last played song, allowing users to quickly resume listening.
Previously, closing the website music.youtube.com would remove the miniplayer and reset whatever you were last listening to, requiring you to start from scratch. Not funny.
For podcasts, however, the behavior is somewhat inconsistent. Episodes are remembered, but users are brought back to the beginning rather than resuming where they left off. While this makes sense for songs, it doesn't for podcasts and is likely an issue that will be fixed in the future.
Playables are easy to find in the YouTube app. They appear as a carousel on the Home feed or in the Explore navigation drawer, beneath the Podcasts hub.
There are over 75 games in various genres, including action, sports, puzzles, arcade, RPGs, board games, and trivia. Some popular titles are "Angry Birds Showdown", "Words of Wonders", "Cut The Rope", "Tomb of the Mask", and "Trivia Crack".
Now, YouTube Music's web platform will remember your last song and it will keep the docked player active, letting you start playback immediately. This improvement also retains your entire Up Next queue for both albums and playlists.
This is just the latest feature that YouTube brings to the table. Just a few days ago, YouTube expanded its new gaming feature, Playables, to more users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. These free games can be played directly within the YouTube app on Android, iOS, and desktop.
