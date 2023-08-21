Last driving trip for the summer? Waze reminds users that they can shake things up

Waze and Google Maps are both owned by Google . But there are some differences between the two. While Google Maps not only takes you from point "A" to point "B" safely and quickly, it also shows you what you can do when you get to "B," and lists places to sleep, eat, and get entertained. It will also show you places of interest that you can visit. Waze, on the other hand, is focused on the journey and uses crowdsourced information from fellow travelers to get you from place to place.





Waze also has some cool features including the one that allows you to use your own voice to guide you to your destination. Users can also have celebrity voices give them turn-by-turn directions. Today, Waze reminded users about some of the voice options that they have,. For example, you can be told when and where to turn from the Jonas Brothers. If you're taking your family on a vacation to close out the summer and you have a teen daughter, this might go over big with her. Besides giving you directions, the Jonas Brothers will also give you insider tour bus stories.









The app also delivers turn-by-turn directions with vocals that represent a certain theme. For example, Waze will announce directions in the style of a radio voice-over artist reading an ad for a big blockbuster movie. Waze says that this setting delivers "action movie-themed directions." Another option will give you your directions in the style of a Zen surfer which, according to Waze, will allow you to "roll with the waves even in gnarly traffic."





And if you are on that driving vacation to capture the last gasp of summer, what could be better than having Waze give you your directions along with Dad Jokes? As Waze states, you can set your app to announce turns using "Dad Jokes for a ride that’s both hilarious and cringeworthy."





To change the voice settings on Waze, open the app and tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper left corner. From the menu, tap on Customize your drive and select which voice style or celebrity voice you want to use. You can also select which vehicle you want to represent your car on the map.



