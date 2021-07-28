Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

iOS Android Apps

Waze redesigns pre-drive screens on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Waze redesigns pre-drive screens on Android and iOS
Waze is making changes to its mobile apps to allow users to see a lot more information about their trips before they start driving. Starting today, Waze users will be greeted by a new wave of information that will make it easier to choose the right route for them before they even leave the house.

The pre-drive screen has been redesigned to convey more information than ever before. For example, there's a new “the why” in the trip preview, so users will know why Waze made the recommendations you're seeing in the app.

Also, on the pre-drive screen, Waze users will now be able to see additional information like alternative routes, traffic conditions, and real-time reports. These are useful details that will help users choose the best route before they start driving.

The new changes will be rolled out to Waze users globally today and will reach everyone in the next couple of months, so be patient if you don't see them right away. Make sure that you have the latest version of Waze installed on your mobile device so that you can receive the new features.

