Waze redesigns pre-drive screens on Android and iOS

Waze redesigns pre-drive screens on Android and iOS0
The pre-drive screen has been redesigned to convey more information than ever before. For example, there's a new “the why” in the trip preview, so users will know why Waze made the recommendations you're seeing in the app.
The new changes will be rolled out to Waze users globally today and will reach everyone in the next couple of months, so be patient if you don't see them right away. Make sure that you have the latest version of Waze installed on your mobile device so that you can receive the new features.