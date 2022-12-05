Waze goes festive with the new Santa and Mrs. Claus driving experience

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Unsurprisingly, Waze is bringing users a new driving experience at the beginning of the month. It’s also no surprise that December’s driving experience is related to Santa. Once again, the legendary character is back in town, as well as on Waze, to bring users the much-needed holiday cheer during their drives.

The new Santa drive experience also includes his other half, Mrs. Claus, who is going to share sneak peeks into operations of the workshop and all that’s required to make Santa’s one-night, around-the-world adventure possible.

If you’re unfamiliar with Waze new driving experience, here is what you’ll get with the new Santa and Mrs. Claus theme. First off, you have two voice navigation options at your disposal – Santa and Mrs. Claus. To access either of them, simply head to “Waze voice” option within voice & sound settings and change to “Santa.”

Just like the previous driving experiences, this one comes with personalized Moods. You’ll be able to choose between four different Moods: Santa, Mrs. Claus, Naughty or Nice. Depending on which one you choose, you’ll look different on the Waze map. Last but not least, your car icon can be turned into Santa’s signature Sleigh, or even update to Mrs. Claus’ C-Wagon vehicle.

The new driving experience can be activated by tapping My Waze and the Drive with Santa banner. It’s important to mention that if Mrs. Claus is available for you, she’ll appear in your selection card.

Santa Claus is available in English, French and Spanish globally, whereas Mrs. Claus is only available in English US. According to Waze, the new Santa and Mrs. Claus driving experience will run through January 3, 2023, so there’s plenty of time to activate and make use of its features, just make sure you enable the correct language to find it in your country.
