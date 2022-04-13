 With the Waze Retro Mode, go back in time and drive a VW bus as you navigate to your destination - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Android Apps

With the Waze Retro Mode, go back in time and drive a VW bus as you navigate to your destination

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
With the Waze Retro Mode, go back in time and drive a VW bus as you navigate to your destination
If you're Google, what do you do with Waze? Google reportedly paid anywhere from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion for the crowdsourced navigation app and several Waze features ended up on Google Maps including speed limit signs, the speed of your vehicle, the ability to report speed traps and accidents, the cost of the tolls that you will be asked to pay en route to your destination, and more.

Waze helps Google sell hyper-local ads which sets it apart from Google Maps as a revenue generator from Google's point of view. Also setting Waze apart from Google is a new feature for Waze called Retro Mode. Sounds groovy, man. With Retro Mode, you can change the app's appearance and the sound of the turn-by-turn directions to match the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s.

To activate Retro Mode, open the Waze app. In the bottom left corner tap on My Waze. From the menu that appears, tap on Drive with the 80's. You will then have options to change how you appear on the app by pressing Moods. You can select a lava lamp (1970s), a boom box (1980s), or a Mac (1990s).

 
Tap on Car to choose between an iconic "flower power" VW bus, a race car, or an SUV (representing the 79s, 80s and 90s respectively). Keep in mind that your car icon is only visible to you. Next, you can choose Voice directions to pick from a 70's DJ, an 80's Aerobic Instructor, and a 90's Pop Star.

With Retro Mode enabled, you can mix and match elements from each era. For example, you can choose to have the VW bus from the 1970s, the voice of the Aerobic instructor from the 1980s, and the SUV from the 1990s. Cool, huh? You won't see Retro Mode on Google Maps.

Once you've finished making your selection, tap on the Done button. You're now ready to drive into another era. Install Waze from the App Store or from the Google Play Store.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Roku adds important new streaming service, but you’ll have to pay for it
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Roku adds important new streaming service, but you’ll have to pay for it
NVIDIA rolls out new update for all SHIELD devices, fixes a bunch of issues
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA rolls out new update for all SHIELD devices, fixes a bunch of issues
Samsung's new repair program could reduce costs by as much as 50%
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung's new repair program could reduce costs by as much as 50%
T-Mobile offers subscribers unlimited Google Photos storage
by Alan Friedman,  0
T-Mobile offers subscribers unlimited Google Photos storage
Apple's crazy popular Beats Studio Buds get funky new colors and handy Android features
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's crazy popular Beats Studio Buds get funky new colors and handy Android features
Rumored specs surface for the Unihertz Titan Slim, a BlackBerry KEY2 look-alike
by Alan Friedman,  1
Rumored specs surface for the Unihertz Titan Slim, a BlackBerry KEY2 look-alike
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless