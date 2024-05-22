Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24+ and get a free storage upgrade of 512GB. Save up to $600 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24+ and get a free storage upgrade of 512GB. Save up to $600 more with trade-in!

Waze launches feature that alerts you to a back-breaking, butt-flying change to the road you're on

By
1comment
Waze launches feature that alerts you to a back-breaking, butt-flying change to the road you're on
One of the reasons to use Waze for navigation is the community that is quick to share their recent driving experience over the same roads that you travel on. So if there is a pothole causing an issue on a road, you'll know about it thanks to those who already suffered through the experience of driving over it.  The best way to understand Waze is to look at Google Maps and Apple Maps as the apps to use for the all-around experience of driving to a location, finding places to eat, where to stay, and how you can be entertained.

Waze is more focused on the actual journey taking you from point "A" to point "B." Once you get to "B," Google Maps and Apple Maps can take it from there until you start on the journey back home. And now, according to autoevolution, Waze has started pushing out a new feature that we first mentioned to you a little over a year ago. This feature was one of the most requested features by Waze users back in 2020: Speed Bump alerts.

If you've ever had the privilege of driving full speed over a speed bump, you'll know the "thrill" of having the "law" of gravity briefly repealed as your rear end takes flight. In February 2023, a member of the Waze team said that Speed Bump warnings were coming to the platform in the near future. Last month, Waze said that it would soon inform users about "sharp curves, speed bumps, toll booths, and more."

Speed Bump warnings are rolling out to the Waze app - Waze launches feature that alerts you to a back-breaking, butt-flying change to the road you&#039;re on
Speed Bump warnings are rolling out to the Waze app

Now that fellow Waze users' Speed Bump warnings are being passed along to those using the app, I should be able to read the warnings and slow down as my car approaches a speed bump. This should save me from feeling the pain as my back, damaged with multiple levels of "severe" spinal stenosis, is jostled by the speed bump. And even if you do see a speed bump at the last minute saving you from speeding over it, that last second braking could result in the car right behind you plowing into the rear bumper of your vehicle.

Not all speed bumps are showing up, but the feature is still in its early days. As we said, the speed bump alerts are part of a new update that includes sharp curves and toll booths. Waze also allows you to choose from a wide selection of voices to guide you over the roadways and you can even choose your own voice to guide you. If you use a phone running iOS, you can install Waze by tapping on this link. If you use an Android device, you can install Waze by tapping on this link which will take you to the Play Store.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless