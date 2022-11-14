How to watch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announcement livestream and what to expect at the event



4:00 PM (ET)

3:00 PM (CT)

2:00 PM (MT)

6:00 PM (GMT)

The event will be available to stream online for free for all those, who are unable to attend it live in Maui, where it will start at 1:00 PM (HT).



The event will be available to stream online for free for all those, who are unable to attend it live in Maui, where it will start at 1:00 PM (HT).

How to tune in and follow the event online?

No worries - we’ve got you covered! Now that you know when the event starts, all that is left to do is to tune in to the streams, which you can find above. A recording will remain online for later viewing too, so you can always get back to it if you get interrupted.



If you don’t have the time to watch the event live, you can stay tuned to our own News section here on PhoneArena. We’ll be following the event closely and reporting on all of the most exciting developments as soon as we can.



What to expect of the Snapdragon Summit Day 1?

Well – spoilers! – but the name of the article already has the most important announcement highlighted. The long-awaited reveal of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is finally just around the corner and will happen during the first day’s keynote.



Recently, we’ve been getting tons of spec leaks, and we see the chip mentioned quite a lot – hype is the keyword, and it’s valid not only for us geeks but for manufacturers as well. TL;DR: we’re likely to see the chip equipped in a lot of 2023’s flagships.



But what is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 all about? It’s the latest iteration of silicon after the 8+ Gen 1. It’s an 8-core processor with an Adreno740 GPU, which boasts a core structure much different from what we’ve seen thus far.



The 8 Gen 1, for example, had one prime core, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores. The 8 Gen 2 on the other hand has had a



No worries - we’ve got you covered! Now that you know when the event starts, all that is left to do is to tune in to the streams, which you can find above. A recording will remain online for later viewing too, so you can always get back to it if you get interrupted.If you don’t have the time to watch the event live, you can stay tuned to our own News section here on PhoneArena. We’ll be following the event closely and reporting on all of the most exciting developments as soon as we can.Well – spoilers! – but the name of the article already has the most important announcement highlighted. The long-awaited reveal of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is finally just around the corner and will happen during the first day’s keynote.Recently, we’ve been getting tons of spec leaks, and we see the chip mentioned quite a lot – hype is the keyword, and it’s valid not only for us geeks but for manufacturers as well. TL;DR: we’re likely to see the chip equipped in a lot of 2023’s flagships.But what is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 all about? It’s the latest iteration of silicon after the 8+ Gen 1. It’s an 8-core processor with an Adreno740 GPU, which boasts a core structure much different from what we’ve seen thus far.The 8 Gen 1, for example, had one prime core, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores. The 8 Gen 2 on the other hand has had a different build leaked , and this difference is expected to increase performance by 30%. How? We’ll be able to tell after the official reveal.



If all of this sounds like a tech speech smoothie, it can be summarized as: the times they are ‘a changin’. Recent rumors heavily point to the inclusion of the Gen 2 chip in phones such as the Samsung



If leaks and rumors such as these are valid methods of measuring demand, then we can expect great things from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This shows that not only Qualcomm has strong faith in the chip, but phone manufacturers do too.



So what’s the trade-off? Efficiency of the power variety, some think. While all of the setups sound great, we know that performance comes at the cost of power.



Day 2: Qualcomm Beyond Mobile

On Day 2 of the event, Qualcomm will focus on the numerous other projects and products that they offer, ranging from earbuds and laptops to vehicles and AI. The company has described it as going “beyond the smartphone”.



Qualcomm is a known innovator in the realm of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and they also dabble in the realm of AI. The latter is the precise topic of the second portion of the second day, during which partners such as Micorosft will also chime in.



Naturally, we will be here to summarize the most important parts of these announcements as well. Feel free to bookmark this page, so you can get back to it easily in order to watch the event live streams in the upcoming days. If all of this sounds like a tech speech smoothie, it can be summarized as: the times they are ‘a changin’. Recent rumors heavily point to the inclusion of the Gen 2 chip in phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the OnePlus 11 If leaks and rumors such as these are valid methods of measuring demand, then we can expect great things from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This shows that not only Qualcomm has strong faith in the chip, but phone manufacturers do too.So what’s the trade-off? Efficiency of the power variety, some think. While all of the setups sound great, we know that performance comes at the cost of power. Some concerns regarding consumption and heat have been raised, but all of this is still hearsay. Until tomorrow at least.On Day 2 of the event, Qualcomm will focus on the numerous other projects and products that they offer, ranging from earbuds and laptops to vehicles and AI. The company has described it as going “beyond the smartphone”.Qualcomm is a known innovator in the realm of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and they also dabble in the realm of AI. The latter is the precise topic of the second portion of the second day, during which partners such as Micorosft will also chime in.Naturally, we will be here to summarize the most important parts of these announcements as well. Feel free to bookmark this page, so you can get back to it easily in order to watch the event live streams in the upcoming days.

This year, the Snapdragon Summit is going to last a couple of days, starting on November 15th and ending on the 17th. Here is when the event will go live, depending on your time zone: