Your Apple Watch might come with a really smart wrist band in the future

Your Apple Watch might come with a really smart wrist band in the future
Patents are a bit of a paradox — they can often be about a type of innovation that is sitting somewhere on the verge of being possible and being a farfetched idea. Today's example comes from Apple, and it arguably sounds like something that leans more toward being realistic than sci-fi.

The patent describes a new type of wristband for the Apple Watch that would use the power of electrodes to sense even more accurately the user's hand gestures. Some of you might be aware that the Apple Watch has similar functionality already, one of which can be toggled in the Accessibility settings, enabling the user to stop alarms by simply squeezing their fist.

This new patent dubbed "Electrodes For Gesture Recognition" and the watch band it describes, however, go a couple of steps further, allowing the Apple Watch to detect even small movements you make with your fingers. (via AppleInsider)



Apple explains the need for such technology by stating that other alternatives like proximity sensors, cameras, touch, etc., can be clunky and restrictive. The company also brings up other accessories typically used for similar purposes such as gloves and different types of hand-held controllers but points out that they are not as socially acceptable for regular everyday use in public.

With all of this information in mind and another recent patent related to Apple Watch bands, it seems like the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking at the accessory more and more as a potential area of improvement/innovation.

It should go without saying that these are only patents meaning they cannot serve as any proof of what the company is going to do in the future, but they can serve as an indication of where its interests lie.

Apple does not mention what exactly this new tech could be used, leaving the door open for options and avoiding any potential "spoilers" that might reveal insider information about its plans for the future.

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google's new Android phones
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
