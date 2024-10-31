Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal

T-Mobile 's customer-pleasing 5G network, parents will feel secure knowing that they can always get in touch with their kids. T-Mobile 's Mint Mobile MVNO has introduced a new plan for kids. Well, let's rephrase that. The plan is really for parents who need to be in touch with their kids every minute of every day. Called "Mint Kids," the plan comes with unlimited talk and text plus 5GB of data (3GB of high-speed data) all for just $15 per month for three months. And since Mint is using's customer-pleasing 5G network, parents will feel secure knowing that they can always get in touch with their kids.











With Mint Kids, parents will be able to monitor their kid's data usage and will also receive all communication, including alerts, about the account. And with no contract to sign, parents can modify the plan and even add more data if needed. Mint Kids includes free 5G, free roaming in Canada, free calling to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling, and more. You can sign up for Mint Kids now for $15 per month. The $15 per month is available for three months of service which you'll pay in advance ($45).





But don't miss the fine print! Once the three months come to an end, Mint Mobile says, "full-price plan options are available. Taxes & fees extra." When you renew, outside of a few exceptions, you'll end up paying more per month.











Andrew Fried, SVP, Direct to Consumer at Mint Mobile, says, "At Mint Mobile, we know how important it is for families to stay connected. We’re listening to parents who tell us they want a safe, reliable and affordable way for their kids to have a phone. With Mint Kids, we’re answering that call, offering a plan that’s easy for parents to manage and gives them peace of mind with kid-sized pricing and essential connectivity."





Getting your kid his/her own wireless plan is a great idea and you can monitor his/her usage to make sure nothing untoward is going on. But alas, with the fine print, there is something untoward going on with Mint Kids and it isn't your kids acting shady. The bottom line is that this Mint Kids deal is available for new customers only and after the three-months is up, you'll have to move your kid to a full-price plan. Out of the 5GB of data you're kid is allowed to have each month, only 3GB is high-speed data.

