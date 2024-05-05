Was Apple right? At only $500, the cheapest folding phone ever proves price was never the problem

Samsung phone

And… we’re back to square (or rather rectangle) one.

Hey, perhaps Apple was right all along? Maybe people don’t want folding phones?

What’s your take? Are foldables here to stay, or are their days counted? Can Apple enter the market and Z Flip things around? Not impossible if you ask me!

We’ve talked about this before, but it’s quite likely that folding phones are just a transitional piece/moment before the “real deal”, which is… Rollable phones? Or the Humane AI pin? Or whatever the Rabbit R1 is?!