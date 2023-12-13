Warner Bros Discovery podcasts get a new home at Spotify’s Megaphone
Spotify will host Warner Bros Discovery's podcasts at Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform – Megaphone, a new report says (via Reuters).
Here’s the official announcement from Warner Bros.:
The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon unpacks and discusses everything Game of Thrones for casual and die-hard fans alike, starting with the new HBO Original series, House of the Dragon. Hosts are Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, who weekly share insights, answer fan questions, get exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, and more.
In the summer of 2020, the two giants partnered to offer comics fans exclusive DC Comics podcasts.
Today, Spotify and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new podcast distribution and monetization partnership across the legacy entertainment company’s portfolio of brands. Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform, Megaphone, will host and distribute Warner Bros. Discovery’s expansive slate of must-listen shows. Additionally, Spotify will serve as one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s podcast monetization partners via its audio-first advertising marketplace, the Spotify Audience Network.
There’s an abundance of Warner Bros. Discovery-produced podcasts, such as All There Is with Anderson Cooper, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, The Assignment with Audie Cornish, The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, Succession Podcast, The Plot Thickens, The Steam Room, and more.
That’s not the first time Spotify and Warner Bros. have teamed up to deliver podcasts to fans.
