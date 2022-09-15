Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
It's very convenient to buy clothes online. However, there's always the risk of not liking how the apparel looks on you when you try it at home. And when this happens, then the whole online shopping thing becomes a hassle. But what if you could see how the new t-shirt you are so eager to buy will look on you before ordering it?
Well, it appears that Walmart now offers a way for you to try your potential purchases online and then decide whether you will add them to your cart. As the company announced in a new press release, the Walmart app on iOS now offers a "Be Your Own Model" feature, allowing you to try clothes on a virtual model of you created from a photo of yours.
Walmart also shared that more than 270,000 items across the retailer's portfolio now support the virtual try-on feature. The company also stated that Be Your Own Model will soon be available on Android and Desktop as well.
