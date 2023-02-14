Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Last minute smartwatch deals for Valentine's Day
It is still not too late to pick a nice-looking gadget for your beloved.

You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos

iOS Software updates Apps
1
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
They might be on opposite sides of the mobile tech battlefield, but in spite of that Google does have most of its services and applications available for Apple's iPhones and iPads (unfortunately the same cannot be quite said as vice versa). The most recent iOS software update, however, appears to have broken one of the most widely-used Google apps across iPhone and Android phone owners alike — Google Photos.

First spotted by folks at The Verge and others that went to report this issue on Twitter, the new iOS 16.3.1 update might be what's made the Google Photos app crash when launched on iPhone. The update itself, however, is a rather insignificant one, as Apple has described it in the release notes as containing bug fixes and addressing security issues.

What's more, it is not even completely clear that it is the new iOS version that is affecting the Google Photos app per se, because even though there are a significant number of people affected, there is an equal amount of others that are not. Thankfully, a spokesperson for Google by the name of Michael Marconi came out and said that Google knows about this problem and is actively working on fixing it. Kudos to Google for being so quick on its feet even for a bug that concerns only Apple product owners.

If you are heavily reliant on Google Photos, it goes without saying that you might want to wait before updating to the new iOS software version. If you are one of the unlucky ones, though, There is a good chance Google will be able to fix things up soon and get the app working again. Until then, you can always use a browser to access the platform and your photos that way.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
Amazon UK has Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on sale at new all-time low prices
Amazon UK has Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on sale at new all-time low prices
Report reveals how much Apple pays for the parts it needs to build the iPhone 14 Pro Max
Report reveals how much Apple pays for the parts it needs to build the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless