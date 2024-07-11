Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Better late than never: Voice message transcription finally hits WhatsApp for Android

By
0comments
Better late than never: Voice message transcription finally hits WhatsApp for Android
More than a year after launching voice message transcription on iOS, WhatsApp is finally bringing this feature to Android as well.

Android beta users already have WhatsApp's voice message transcripts feature


The feature is now live for some users on WhatsApp beta version 2.24.15.5. If you are part of the beta program and see the feature, just head to the Chats option in the app settings to turn it on.



As shown in the attached screenshot, some beta testers can already turn on the transcription feature for both incoming and outgoing voice messages. To use it, you will need to download an extra data package to ensure your privacy.

Actually, these voice transcripts are generated right on your device, so no one else can hear your voice notes or read the transcripts. Right now, you can choose from language data packages like English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi.

The iOS version already supports more languages, so additional languages will likely be added to the Android version in the future, too. WhatsApp hasn't shared any rollout details yet, but we expect the feature to hit the stable channel in the coming weeks.

I find the voice message transcription feature on WhatsApp quite useful, and it is encouraging to see it becoming more widely accessible. This addition not only enhances the app's usability for users with hearing problems but also proves handy in noisy or work settings where listening to voice messages may not be possible.

In other updates, the Meta-owned app is rolling out context cards to tackle group chat spam. Additionally, there are hints that the Live Translate feature from Samsung's suite of AI tools, Galaxy AI, could soon be integrated into the app, enabling seamless translation during calls.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Loading Comments...

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
