Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

WhatsApp to get the Live Translate treatment thanks to Galaxy AI, a tipster claims

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
WhatsApp to get the Live Translate treatment thanks to Galaxy AI, a tipster claims
If you're one of the two billion WhatsApp users out there, you could soon talk to other people in different languages without having to go to class with that dominating green bird (yes, that's a Duolingo reference right there!)

That's because WhatsApp, probably the most popular messaging app in the world, could soon get a lot smarter and allow users to use the Live Translate feature.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!

Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit!
Reserve at Samsung


We talked about such a possibility at the start of June when it became known that Samsung expands Live Translate to third-party apps.

Back then, Samsung didn't (and still hasn't done so) share details about compatibility, but now, there's a Sammy-prolific tipster (yup, that's the well-known Ice Universe we're talking about here) who claims WhatsApp is about to get Galaxy AI's Live Translate:



Long story short, Live Translate is what you think it is: the feature "hears" what the speaker says and (almost immediately) translates it into a language you can understand.

The goal is for you, let's say, an English speaker, to be able to communication with your buddy from Korea without either one of you knowing any other languages than your mother tongue.

Normally, you might face challenges understanding and responding to each other. This is where Live Translate comes in. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, it can translate spoken or written language almost instantly.

Also, if you're not talking over the phone and you're speaking to someone in person, you can use your Galaxy device to listen to the conversation. The Live Translate feature will quickly convert their speech into your preferred language, displaying the translated text on your screen. Similarly, it can translate your speech into the other person's language, facilitating a back-and-forth conversation without the language barrier.

Recommended Stories
Samsung's Live Translate feature supports a total of 16 languages. Back in April, the three new additions were:

  • Arabic
  • Indonesian
  • Russian

They join the already supported Chinese (simplified), English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless