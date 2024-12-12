Voice Memos update on iOS 18.2 channels your inner Michael Bublé
As you know by now, iOS 18.2 is here with tons of Apple Intelligence improvements and ChatGPT integration.
A nice addition is what Voice Memos (Apple's portable audio recorder app) can now do. The Cupertino giant announces that Voice Memos now offers "musicians of all kinds" and iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max users the ability to layer a vocal track on top of an existing instrumental recording. All of this, without the need for headphones, which makes the process even easier.
Voice Memos is greatly helped by the powers of the A18 Pro chip. The app is enhanced by advanced processing and machine learning; also, it introduces a groundbreaking feature that separates vocal recordings into two distinct tracks.
Voice Memos offers creative flexibility by enabling users to integrate background instrumentals such as acoustic guitar or piano as an initial layer. Producers and artists using Logic Pro can also export instrumental mixes as compressed audio files directly to Voice Memos. This streamlined process allows for quick vocal layering, making it easier to capture inspiration on the go.
With iOS 18.2, users will be able to play their original instrumental ideas through the iPhone speaker while simultaneously recording vocals using the new studio-quality microphones on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
– Apple Newsroom, December 2024
This allows users to fine-tune and enhance their recordings in professional software like Logic Pro. Additionally, with Voice Memos on Mac, these Layered Recordings automatically sync across devices, enabling users to seamlessly drag and drop them into Logic Pro sessions for further production.
Three Grammy Award-winning artists – Michael Bublé, Carly Pearce, and producer Greg Wells – used Voice Memos on the iPhone 16 Pro to create their new holiday track, "Maybe This Christmas".
I don’t think people realize the critical role Voice Memos on iPhone plays in the creation process for musicians. And now with Layered Recordings, if an artist has a moment of inspiration, being unencumbered by the traditional studio experience becomes the advantage, not the limitation. It’s so typically Apple to build something we didn’t know we needed — and now won’t be able to live without.
– Michael Bublé, December 2024
