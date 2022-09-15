 Vodafone’s UK stores won’t work on September 19th, 2022 - PhoneArena
Vodafone's UK stores won't work on September 19th, 2022

Vodafone’s UK stores won’t work on September 19th, 2022
If you are a customer of UK operator Vodafone, you should know that all Vodafone stores in the UK will be closed on Monday, September 19th, 2022 — which is the date of Her Majesty The Queen's state funeral. The reason, as the company announced in a tweet, is to allow customers and employees to mourn the passing of the Queen.


However, the fact that all the shops in the country will be closed doesn't mean you will be left without any assistance. If you need help from Vodafone's staff, you will be able to speak with a call center representative. As the carrier stated, its call centers will work on September 19th.

As for the fiber broadband engineers, Vodafone stated — in an answer to a comment — that there is no official update from CityFibre at the moment, but if engineers won't work on Monday, the carrier assured that appointments scheduled for September 19th will be rearranged "as quickly as possible to minimize disruption."

Vodafone didn't say anything about its site not receiving any orders, so if you are in the market for a new smartphone and are a Vodafone customer, visit our Best Vodafone Phone Deals article and pick one from there. In case you are using the services of another UK carrier, feel free to go to our best EE phone deals, top O2 deals, best Virgin Media deals, and top Three mobile phone deals.
