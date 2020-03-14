Vodafone UK grants customers free mobile data access to NHS

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 14, 2020, 7:42 AM
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread rapidly across the UK – there are almost 800 cases at the time of writing – and Vodafone wants to make sure it helps people stay fully informed.

The mobile network provider has announced that both new and existing customers will be granted free access to websites and online services provided by the National Health Service (NHS). That means customers won’t have to worry about being charged for any data.

A large portion of Vodafone UK customers already use unlimited data plans, but this announcement will help those who rely on fixed data caps each month and anybody who perhaps doesn’t have any data included in their monthly plan.

These changes also apply to customers of Voxi and TalkMobile, both of which rely on Vodafone UK’s extensive mobile network, and will continue "for as long as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) remains prevalent in the UK."

Phone calls to NHS 111 are already free to use across all providers. It’s unclear if rival networks will follow suit by waiving data charges for NHS websites, though.

