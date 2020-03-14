Vodafone UK grants customers free mobile data access to NHS



These changes also apply to customers of Voxi and TalkMobile, both of which rely on Vodafone UK’s extensive mobile network, and will continue "for as long as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) remains prevalent in the UK."



Phone calls to NHS 111 are already free to use across all providers. It’s unclear if rival networks will follow suit by waiving data charges for NHS websites, though.

A large portion of Vodafone UK customers already use unlimited data plans, but this announcement will help those who rely on fixed data caps each month and anybody who perhaps doesn’t have any data included in their monthly plan.