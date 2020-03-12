5G

EE's 5G network is now live in 21 more towns and cities across the UK

Mar 12, 2020, 10:48 AM
EE first launched its 5G network in late May 2019 across certain areas of Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Manchester. It has continued expanding across the UK ever since and now the BT-owned company has announced to next locations to receive access.

Starting today, the EE 5G service is now also available in Bath, Birkenhead, Bransholme, Bury, Chelmsford, Cheshunt, Clevedon, Clydebank, Dartford, Dinnington, Loughborough, Loughton, Motherwell, North Shields, Rochester, Rotherham, Rugeley, Swadlincote, South Shields, Staines and Waltham Cross.

Coverage will only be available in select areas of these locations but it should slowly improve over time as more 5G sites are switched on. In the meantime, EE is also expanding its 5G network in places that already have partial coverage by focusing on high footfall areas.

The places that will benefit from the latest expansion are Bath’s Royal Crescent and Pulteney Bridge, London Bridge, and London’s Thornton Heath railway station.
EE is committed to further expanding the size of its 5G network to cover more town and cities in 2020 and beyond. The company hasn’t provided a list of locations yet, but the priority continues to be coverage in the busiest places of the UK.

It also has a growing lineup of 5G smartphones available to customers. The most recent additions include the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, although cheaper devices are expected to arrive in the coming months.

