Vodafone, Three, O2, EE, and more go down across the UK

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
Vodafone, Three, O2, EE, and more go down across the UK
Every major mobile network in the UK has either gone down or is experiencing issues of some kind at the moment. This has left millions of customers across the country unable to make calls or text and in some cases without internet access at a time when people are encouraged to stay indoors.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to a spike in the number of office workers staying home to work following Boris Johnson’s recommendation that all unnecessary travel be avoided. It now appears as though that has put a massive strain on mobile networks.

Customers on Vodafone, O2, Three, and EE started reporting network issues shortly after 9am GMT, which coincides with the start of the working day for most office workers. These problems are affecting the entire country, although major cities are particularly vulnerable.

Mobile virtual network operators that rely on these companies to provide services such as Tesco Mobile, GiffGaff, BT Mobile, and Virgin have also been experiencing issues today as a result.

O2 and GiffGaff have said in separate statements that they are aware some users are experiencing problems at the moment and are investigating the cause. Vodafone, Three, EE, and others are yet to make a statement on the matter.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless