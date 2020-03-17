Vodafone, Three, O2, EE, and more go down across the UK
The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to a spike in the number of office workers staying home to work following Boris Johnson’s recommendation that all unnecessary travel be avoided. It now appears as though that has put a massive strain on mobile networks.
Mobile virtual network operators that rely on these companies to provide services such as Tesco Mobile, GiffGaff, BT Mobile, and Virgin have also been experiencing issues today as a result.
O2 and GiffGaff have said in separate statements that they are aware some users are experiencing problems at the moment and are investigating the cause. Vodafone, Three, EE, and others are yet to make a statement on the matter.