Vodafone, Three, O2, EE, and more go down across the UK





Every major mobile network in the UK has either gone down or is experiencing issues of some kind at the moment. This has left millions of customers across the country unable to make calls or text and in some cases without internet access at a time when people are encouraged to stay indoors.The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to a spike in the number of office workers staying home to work following Boris Johnson’s recommendation that all unnecessary travel be avoided. It now appears as though that has put a massive strain on mobile networks.Customers on Vodafone, O2, Three, and EE started reporting network issues shortly after 9am GMT, which coincides with the start of the working day for most office workers. These problems are affecting the entire country, although major cities are particularly vulnerable.Mobile virtual network operators that rely on these companies to provide services such as Tesco Mobile, GiffGaff, BT Mobile, and Virgin have also been experiencing issues today as a result.O2 and GiffGaff have said in separate statements that they are aware some users are experiencing problems at the moment and are investigating the cause. Vodafone, Three, EE, and others are yet to make a statement on the matter.