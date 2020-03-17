iOS Apple

Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Mar 17, 2020, 5:06 AM
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Bugs are the bane of every programmer. They can be unpredictable and unexplainable and cause all sorts of weird things to happen. No matter how well-designed a system is, there are bound to be bugs in it. And when it’s something as complex as an operating system, then there is usually a lot of them.

While most bugs cause minor annoyances, others can have serious consequences. Unfortunately, a bug of the second type that has been pestering iPhone users for months now and Apple doesn’t seem to have a fix in sight.

The bug causes iPhones to use cellular data at a steady pace without any human intervention. The issue is not universal and for those that experience it the data drain is happening at different rates. The problem was reported by users on multiple websites and message boards months ago, soon after the release of the iPhone 11 generation and with it, iOS 13 (although some users have been experiencing it since the beta version).

 Forbes’s Gordon Kelly gave light to the issue and compiled a hefty number of users’ complaints. The culprit in all cases is the “Uninstalled apps” that you can find in Settings > Mobile Data. “Uninstalled apps” is supposed to show mobile data used by apps that you’ve already removed from your phone but apparently it’s not working as intended right now.

In their search for a fix, users have tried almost everything. From completely resetting their phones and not uninstalling anything to just resetting the statistics, nothing could help those affected by the bug. Uninstalled apps keeps racking up data. And while for some that’s some kilobytes a day or maybe a couple of megabytes, for others it goes into the hundreds of megabytes and even gigabytes.

Going back to iOS 12 might be the only solution for now


One user’s solution was to roll back to iOS 12.4.1 but that meant they couldn’t pair their new Apple Watch as it requires iOS 13. 

Others went as far as upgrading to a data plan with a higher data cap so they can still use their phone normally.

Another contacted his carrier about the unusual behavior and reported the following:

“I spoke with Verizon about the usage. They said it's getting categorized as audio and video streaming, but only because it's using network ports normally associated with those types of services.”

Where the data is coming from remains a mystery.

Apple is working on a solution but there isn't one in sight 


As expected, Apple support has been contacted by everyone affected and Gordon Kelly himself but they all got the same response: Apple is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. However, the company is refusing to give an ETA on when the problem will be resolved.

Users that are using the iOS 13.4 beta are still experiencing the data drain which means either the problem is extremely hard to fix or Apple’s engineers haven’t pinpointed yet what’s causing it in the first place.

The bug is likely more widespread than suspected. Many iPhone users may be experiencing it without even knowing as they’re probably not checking the “Uninstalled apps” data regularly and it goes unnoticed alongside their everyday use. For others, however, it’s so extreme that they’re receiving notifications from carriers about reaching the limits of reasonable data usage for their unlimited plans (usually about 50GB).

Have you noticed any unusual mobile data drain? You can easily check by looking at the data amount for Uninstalled apps on your iPhone at regular intervals without uninstalling any apps in-between, of course. Report your findings in the comments below.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless