Google Snapseed gets first update in two years
Snapseed has always enjoyed massive popularity as a photo editor. On Android, the app boasts over 100 million downloads, and it’s not hard to see why. Snapseed offers one of the most robust experiences in mobile photo editing, with a wide array of powerful, pro-level features to enhance your photos beyond the simple filtering norm.
Fortunately, the drought has ended, and Snapseed now has a new version. As Android Police reported, the update boasts bug fixes and an improved dark mode. Thats a paltry changelog for those awaiting new features or refreshed layouts, but it at least proves that Google is committed to keeping Snapseed up-to-date (once every few years, at least).
Given the photography-focused nature of the Pixel line, keeping up with the mobile editing field could really be an advantage for Google. Though Pixels have traditionally relied on AI smarts and automatic post processing to get great shots, integrating Snapseed a little deeper to allow for a bit more control over the look and feel of photos could be a major edge.