Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more

A waterfall display makes it stand out from the crowd

The Motorola Edge+ gets its unique name from the waterfall display that adorns the front. It reportedly measures in at 6.7-inches, supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and is characterized by the sharply curved edges on either side that typically create a more immersive viewing experience.



This design choice also helps to hide side bezels from front view. Speaking of which, these are accompanied by a slim forehead and an impressively thin chin which certainly screams premium flagship.



Ensuring all bezels are kept as small as possible is a punch hole in the top-left corner of the display for the selfie camera. The latter is said to boast a 25-megapixel resolution and the display cutout is about the same size as the Galaxy S20’s implementation, although it isn’t quite as small as first expected.









A good visual experience always needs to be paired with an impressive audio experience. In the case of the Motorola Edge+, today’s marketing images show that it relies on an in-ear speaker and a bottom-firing alternative that likely work together as part of a stereo speaker setup.



Sitting next to the bottom-firing speaker is a USB-C port and the SIM card tray which hopefully houses a microSD card slot too. Unfortunately, there is no sign of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Edge+, a feature that is coming to the standard Motorola Edge.

A 108MP main camera like the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Turning the phone over reveals a glass panel complete with the iconic Motorola ‘batwing’ logo and a clunky vertical camera setup. The latter houses a 108-megapixel main camera, as corroborated by the branding, although it’s unclear if it is the Tetracell version developed for Xiaomi or the Nonacell variant found inside the Samsung Turning the phone over reveals a glass panel complete with the iconic Motorola ‘batwing’ logo and a clunky vertical camera setup. The latter houses a 108-megapixel main camera, as corroborated by the branding, although it’s unclear if it is the Tetracell version developed for Xiaomi or the Nonacell variant found inside the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.



Regardless, consumers can expect the sensor to support some sort of Regardless, consumers can expect the sensor to support some sort of pixel binning technology that will produce higher quality photos and better low-light shots. It may also help the zoom experience thanks to digital cropping.



Speaking of zoom, the details printed on the back of the smartphone reveal the Motorola Edge+ will feature a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera that’s understood to offer an 8-megapixel resolution. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper is also present.

Motorola has chosen to advertise ‘Dual OIS’ on the smartphone, suggesting both the 108-megapixel camera and 3x telephoto implementations will support optical image stabilization. Last on the list of features is a laser autofocus system and a dual-LED flash that are coupled with a few noise-canceling microphones.

Motorola Edge+ announcement and release

The Motorola Edge+ was scheduled to arrive at MWC 2020 in late February but the event’s subsequent cancelation forced Motorola to postpone its plans. The company hasn’t announced a new date but an unveiling in late April or early May once demand picks up again is certainly possible.





And before you get excited about the 'April 3' date displayed in the marketing images, that date is shown on all Motorola press material regardless of the device in reference to April 3, 1973, the day it made the world's first mobile phone call.



Once the smartphone is announced, it’s expected to be available as a Verizon exclusive in the United States. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and support 5G networks as standard, meaning it’ll be used to promote the carriers growing 5G network.



