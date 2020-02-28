Budget Huawei Y6 2019 is only £69 for existing GiffGaff customers



The phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and featured 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. But if that isn’t enough, microSD cards are supported.



Unlike more recent Huawei smartphones, the Y6 2019 ships with all of Google’s app and services on board giving you instant access to millions of apps including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,020mAh battery are also part of the package. Unlike more recent Huawei smartphones, the Y6 2019 ships with all of Google’s app and services on board giving you instant access to millions of apps including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

Adorning the front of the Huawei Y6 2019 is a large 6.1-inch display paired with surprisingly thin bezels and a small notch. The latter is home to an 8-megapixel selfie camera which itself is coupled with a 13-megapixel rear shooter.