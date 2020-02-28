Budget Huawei Y6 2019 is only £69 for existing GiffGaff customers

Android Deals Huawei

Joshua Swingle
Feb 28, 2020, 5:02 AM
Despite carrying a recommended retail price of £129, the budget Huawei Y6 2019 is often discounted to around £90 or even £80. But existing GiffGaff customers can now acquire the smartphone for even less.

The device is currently available for just £69 at the mobile network provider’s official website, representing a saving of 12.5% over the best deals on the market and a 45% discount over the official retail price.

Adorning the front of the Huawei Y6 2019 is a large 6.1-inch display paired with surprisingly thin bezels and a small notch. The latter is home to an 8-megapixel selfie camera which itself is coupled with a 13-megapixel rear shooter.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and featured 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. But if that isn’t enough, microSD cards are supported. 

Unlike more recent Huawei smartphones, the Y6 2019 ships with all of Google’s app and services on board giving you instant access to millions of apps including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and YouTube. 

A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,020mAh battery are also part of the package.

Related phones

Y6 (2019)
Huawei Y6 (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio A22, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3020 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Huawei Emotion UI

